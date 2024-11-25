Teams in the NFL playoff picture will meet on Monday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh will also face off against his brother, Jim, who is in his first season at Los Angeles. The Ravens (7-4) are coming off an 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, while the Chargers (7-3) defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-27, last week. The Ravens lead the all-time series 9-6, and have won four of the past five meetings.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chargers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before you make any Chargers vs. Ravens picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Ravens.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 52-22-2 on his last 76 betting picks in games involving the Baltimore Ravens, returning a whopping $2,762. Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on sports betting apps is way up.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Ravens vs. Chargers. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Chargers spread: Baltimore -2.5

Ravens vs. Chargers over/under: 50.5 points

Ravens vs. Chargers money line: Baltimore -147, Los Angeles +124

BAL: Ravens have scored last in six of their last seven games (+5.15 units)

LAC: Chargers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Ravens vs. Chargers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Ravens vs. Chargers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson totaled 253 yards (207 passing and 46 rushing) in last week's loss to the Steelers. He has a 100-plus rating in eight of his past nine games and two or more touchdown passes and no interceptions in four of the past five. He has 15 touchdowns (14 passing and one rushing) against one interception with a 111.2 rating in six road starts this season. Jackson is 3-0 in three career starts against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson is 6-2 with 22 touchdowns (20 passing and two rushing) with no interceptions and a 124 rating in eight career starts on Monday Night Football. He leads the NFL with 117.3 rating this season.

Running back Derrick Henry is the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with a touchdown in each of his first 11 games of a season. He leads the NFL with 1,185 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns (13 rushing and two receiving) in 2024 and is the fifth player in NFL history with 13 or more rushing touchdowns in four different seasons in his career. He has 431 scrimmage yards (107.8 per game) and four rushing touchdowns in four career games against the Los Angeles Chargers, with one rushing score in each game. He has nine touchdowns (eight rushing, one receiving) in eight career games on Monday Night Football. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a 94.3 rating and had a season-high 65 rushing yards last week against Cincinnati. He has not thrown an interception in nine of 10 games this year and is the only quarterback in the NFL with 10 or more touchdown passes (13) and two-or-fewer interceptions (1). He has 250 or more passing yards in four of the past five games and two touchdown passes in three of the past four. He has no interceptions and a 90-plus rating in each of five home starts this season.

Also powering the Chargers is running back J.K. Dobbins. He rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Bengals, his fourth career game with two rushing touchdowns. He has a rushing touchdown in three of the past four games. Dobbins is one of three AFC running backs with 50-plus scrimmage yards in 10 games this season. He totaled 1,524 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns over his first four career seasons as a member of the Ravens (2020-23). See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Chargers picks

Tierney has analyzed Ravens vs. Chargers from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Head to SportsLine to see what it is, and find out which team to back.

Who wins Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football, and which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Ravens spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who is 52-22 on picks involving the Ravens, and find out.