After suffering crushing defeats in Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions rebounded in a big way last week, both registering double-digit wins. They face off in a key Monday Night Football matchup in Week 3. The Lions (1-1), who beat the Chicago Bears 52-21, are the defending NFC North champions. The Ravens (1-1), who are coming off a 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns, are the defending AFC North champs. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (chest) has been ruled out for Detroit.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens lead the all-time series 6-1, having won each of the last five meetings. Baltimore is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Lions vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 235-189-13 in his NFL picks the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players (every bet 1 unit). He hit 61.2% of his ATS picks (61-39-3) last season. Tierney is also 45-22-1 (+2047) on his last 68 side picks in Baltimore games. Anyone following could've seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Lions vs. Ravens and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Ravens spread Baltimore -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Ravens over/under 53.5 points Lions vs. Ravens money line Detroit +191, Baltimore -232 Lions vs. Ravens picks See picks at SportsLine Lions vs. Ravens streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Three-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens' offense. The eight-year veteran quarterback has completed 33 of 48 passes (68.8%) for 434 yards and six touchdowns through the first two games of the year. In the 41-40 loss to Buffalo in the season opener, the dual threat completed 14 of 19 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing six times for 70 yards and one touchdown. In 105 career games, Jackson has completed 65% of his passes for 20,493 yards and 172 touchdowns with 49 interceptions. He has also rushed 1,022 times for 6,256 yards (6.1 average) and 34 touchdowns.

Veteran running back Derrick Henry powers the Baltimore ground attack. He has rushed 29 times for 192 yards (6.6 average) and two touchdowns this season. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 49, and has converted six first downs. Henry has rushed for 1,000 yards or more in six of the past seven years, including 1,921 yards a season ago with 16 touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Lions can cover

Quarterback Jared Goff was red hot in last week's win over the Bears. He completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns. For the season, he has completed 54 of 67 passes (80.6%) for 559 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. During his 10-year career, the top pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams has completed 65.8% of his passes for 35,617 yards and 228 touchdowns with 95 interceptions and a rating of 96.1.

Goff's top target in the passing game is veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former fourth-round draft pick in 2021 has emerged as one of the NFL's best. In the win over Chicago, he caught nine passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns. For the year, he has 13 receptions for 160 yards and three scores. In 68 career games, St. Brown has 443 receptions for 5,011 yards (11.3 average) and 36 touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Lions vs. Ravens picks

Tierney has analyzed Lions vs. Ravens from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Lions vs. Ravens, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?. You can head to SportsLine to see his Lions vs. Ravens picks. Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 45-22-1 on his last 68 Baltimore Ravens picks, and find out.