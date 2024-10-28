The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to win their third game in a row when they battle the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh is coming off a 37-15 dismantling of the New York Jets, while the Giants were beaten 28-3 by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants (2-5), who are fourth in the NFC East, are 2-1 on the road this year. The Steelers (5-2), who are tied for first with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, are 2-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Steelers odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.5. Before making any Giants vs. Steelers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Pittsburgh Steelers.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Steelers. He is an outstanding 66-35-4 (+2720) on his last 105 picks in games involving Pittsburgh. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Giants vs. Steelers and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Steelers vs. Giants:

Steelers vs. Giants spread: Pittsburgh -6

Steelers vs. Giants over/under: 36.5 points

Steelers vs. Giants money line: Pittsburgh -272, New York +220

NYG: Giants have scored last in six of their last eight games (+5.65 units)

PIT: Steelers have scored first in seven of their last 10 games (+3.50 units)

Why the Steelers can cover

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson resembled the player he was when he played 10 years in Seattle as he helped guide Pittsburgh to the big win over the Jets last week. He completed 16 of 29 passes (55.2%) for 264 yards and two touchdowns for a rating of 109. Wilson also rushed for a score. The 13-year veteran has played in 189 games, completing 64.7% of his passes for 43,917 yards and 336 touchdowns with 106 interceptions and a rating of 100.

His top weapon in the passing game has been wide receiver George Pickens. The third-year veteran leads the Steelers in receptions with 31 for 474 yards (15.3 average) and one touchdown. He has registered nine explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 44. He has 79 yards after the catch and has converted 19 first downs. In the win over the Jets, he caught five passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Daniel Jones helps power the New York offense. In seven games, he has completed 150 of 240 passes (62.5%) for 1,442 yards and six touchdowns. He has been picked off four times and has a rating of 80.6. He has thrown multiple touchdowns in three games this season, including a 23 of 34 performance (67.7%) for two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 29-20 win at Seattle on Oct. 6.

His top target is rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. New York's top draft pick this past spring, Nabers has played in five games with 39 receptions for 427 yards (10.9 average) and three touchdowns. He has had seven explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 39. He also has 168 yards after the catch and 23 first-down conversions. He had 12 catches for 115 yards in a 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26.

How to make Giants vs. Steelers picks

White has analyzed Giants vs. Steelers from every possible angle. He's leaning under the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Giants vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?