The Minnesota Vikings will try to win their seventh game in a row when they battle the Chicago Bears in a key NFC North matchup on Monday Night Football. Minnesota is coming off a 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons, while Chicago dropped a 38-13 decision to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. The Bears (4-9), who have lost seven in a row, are 0-6 on the road this season. The Vikings (11-2), who are second in the division behind the Detroit Lions, are 2-1 in the division and 6-2 in the conference.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 7-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Vikings vs. Bears spread: Minnesota -7

Vikings vs. Bears over/under: 44 points

Vikings vs. Bears money line: Chicago +267, Minnesota -339

CHI: Bears have covered the spread in 13 of their last 22 games (+5.45 units)

MIN: Vikings have won 15 of their last 21 games (+10.20 units)

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Sam Darnold has resurrected his career in Minnesota. In 13 starts this season, he has completed 68.4% of his passes for 3,299 yards and 28 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 108.1 rating. He has also rushed 56 times for 194 yards (3.5 average) and one touchdown. He is coming off a five-touchdown performance in the win over the Falcons, completing 22 of 28 passes for 347 yards.

His top target is veteran wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The fifth-year veteran has 75 receptions for 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 23 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 97, with 338 yards after the catch and 50 first-down conversions.

Why the Bears can cover

Quarterback Caleb Williams is having a solid rookie season. In 13 starts, he has completed 270 of 434 passes (62.2%) for 2,746 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions and an 87.8 rating. He has also carried 63 times for 405 yards (6.4 average), including two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 24. In the last meeting against Minnesota, he completed 32 of 47 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back D'Andre Swift powers Chicago's ground game. In 13 games, he has rushed 193 times for 742 yards (3.8 average) and five touchdowns. He has had five explosive plays, including a long of 56 yards, and 31 first-down conversions. He has also caught 34 passes for 315 yards (9.3 average).

