The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to 10 games when they take on the New York Giants, who look to snap a six-game losing string, on 'Monday Night Football.' New York is coming off a 34-27 overtime loss at Detroit on Nov. 23, while New England downed Cincinnati 26-20 that same day. The Giants (2-10), who are fourth in the NFC East, are 0-7 and were the first team in the league to be eliminated from postseason consideration. The Patriots (10-2), first in the AFC East, are 4-2 on their home field. Quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion) has been cleared to return for the Giants.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 7-7. The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Giants vs. Patriots picks, make sure to check out the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the New York Giants. He is an outstanding 34-22-1 (+1027) on his last 57 New York Giants picks. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, White has set his sights on Giants vs. Patriots and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Patriots spread New England -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Giants vs. Patriots over/under 46.5 points Giants vs. Patriots money line New England -386, New York +303 Giants vs. Patriots picks See picks at SportsLine Giants vs. Patriots streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Patriots can win

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is having an MVP-type season. In 12 games, he has completed 71% of his passes for 3,130 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions and a rating of 110.7. He has also rushed 75 times for 307 yards (4.1 average) and two touchdowns. In the win at Cincinnati, he completed 22 of 35 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He has thrown for a touchdown in all but one game this season.

His top target is veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. In 12 games, he has 61 receptions for 679 yards (11.1 average) and three touchdowns. He has nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 33, with 218 yards after the catch and 35 first-down conversions. In a 27-13 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 13, he caught nine passes for 105 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Giants can win

No matter who starts at quarterback for New York, the Giants have a number of weapons on offense. One of those is fourth-year veteran wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. In 12 games, he has 66 receptions for 794 yards (12.0 average) and three touchdowns. He has 13 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 50. He has 299 yards after the catch with 31 first-down conversions. In the loss at Detroit, he caught nine passes for 156 yards and one touchdown.

Second-year tight end Theo Johnson has also been productive for the Giants. In 12 games, he has 39 receptions for 427 yards (10.9 average) and five touchdowns. He has six big plays over 20 yards, including a long of 41, with 147 yards after the catch and 22 first-down conversions. In a 24-20 loss at Chicago on Nov. 9, he caught seven passes for 75 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

How to make Giants vs. Patriots picks

White has analyzed Giants vs. Patriots from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Giants vs. Patriots, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Patriots spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 34-22-1 on his last 57 New York Giants picks, and find out.