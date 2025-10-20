Two of the NFC's best teams collide on 'Monday Night Football' when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions. Tampa Bay is coming off a 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week, while Detroit dropped a 30-17 decision to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (5-1), who lead the NFC South, are 3-0 on the road this year. The Lions (4-2), who are second in the NFC North, are 2-0 on their home field in 2025. Running back Bucky Irving (foot) and receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) are out for Tampa Bay, while receivers Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Mike Evans (hamstring) are both active for Tampa Bay after being listed as quesstionable.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. Detroit leads the all-time series 33-30. The Lions are 6-point favorites in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Lions vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure to check out the Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread Detroit -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under 54.5 points Buccaneers vs. Lions money line Detroit -281, Tampa Bay +225

Why the Lions can win

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff is off to a solid start to the season. In six starts, he has completed 132 of 174 passes (75.9%) for 1,390 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions and a 120.6 rating. In last week's loss at Kansas City, Goff completed 23 of 29 passes (79.3%) for 203 yards and two touchdowns. In a 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14, he completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns.

Also helping power the offense is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He leads the team with 44 receptions for 452 yards and six touchdowns. He has five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 34, with 169 yards after the catch and 28 first-down conversions. In a 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 28, he caught seven passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He had nine catches for 115 yards and three scores against Chicago. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Buccaneers can win

Eight-year veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing at an MVP-type level. In six starts, he has completed 129 of 195 passes (66.2%) for 1,539 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception and a rating of 108.5. He also has rushed 22 times for 158 yards (7.2 average), including a long of 33. In a 38-35 win at Seattle on Oct. 5, he completed 29 of 33 passes (87.9%) for 379 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs are dealing with a lengthy injury list at receiver, but Sterling Shepard can step up. In six games, he has 19 receptions for 242 yards (12.7 average) and one touchdown. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 36, with 102 yards after the catch and 11 first-down conversions. In the win over Seattle, Shepard had four receptions for 24 yards and a score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

