The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles look to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on 'Monday Night Football.' The Eagles (8-4), who lead the NFC East, are 4-2 on the road this season. The Chargers (8-4), who are second in the AFC West, are 5-2 on their home field. Quarterback Justin Herbert (hand) and running back Omarion Hampton (ankle), who was activated from the injured reserve on Monday, are both listed as questionable for the Chargers. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter (shoulders) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (foot) are the key players who are out for Philadelphia.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Chargers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the overunder for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Chargers vs. Eagles picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

Limited time: Get your first month at SportsLine for $1 with promo code CHAMPIONSHIP. Join here.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins:

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. He went 88-67-2 (+1474) on all NFL picks in his past two full season. He is also 29-15-2 (+1215) on his last 46 against-the-spread picks in Philadelphia Eagles games. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Eagles vs. Chargers. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Chargers:

Eagles vs. Chargers spread Philadelphia -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Eagles vs. Chargers over/under 41.5 points Eagles vs. Chargers money line Philadelphia -138, Los Angeles +117 Eagles vs. Chargers picks See picks at SportsLine Eagles vs. Chargers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

Veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts helps lead the Philadelphia offense. In 12 games, he has completed 66.1% of his passes for 2,514 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a rating of 103.9. He has also carried 84 times for 329 yards (3.9 average) and eight touchdowns. In a 24-21 loss at Dallas on Nov. 23, he completed 27 of 39 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown, while rushing seven times for 33 yards (4.7 average) and two touchdowns.

Among his top targets is fifth-year veteran wide receiver DeVonta Smith. In 12 games, he has 60 receptions for 802 yards (13.4 average) and three touchdowns. He has 11 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 79, with 230 yards after the catch and 34 first-down conversions. In a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 10, he caught four passes for 69 yards and a score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Chargers can cover

Herbert is hoping to be available in this primetime spot. In 12 games, he has completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,842 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 94.9 rating. He has also rushed 57 times for 353 yards (6.2 average) and one touchdown.

Second-year receiver Ladd McConkey, who has an over/under of 4.5 receptions, is among Herbert's top pass catchers. In 12 games, he has 58 receptions for 683 yards (11.8 average) and five touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 58, with 274 yards after the catch and 31 first-down conversions. He had four receptions for 39 yards and a score in last week's win over the Raiders. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Eagles vs. Chargers picks

Hunt is leaning Over the total, and has found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side of the spread. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Eagles vs. Chargers and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Chargers spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $1,215 to $100 players over his last 46 Philadelphia Eagles picks, and find out.