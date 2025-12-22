The Indianapolis Colts will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they battle the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. San Francisco is coming off a 37-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, while Indianapolis dropped an 18-16 decision at Seattle. The 49ers (10-4), who are third in the NFC West, are 6-2 on the road this year. The Colts (8-6), who are third in the AFC South, are 6-1 on their home field. Indianapolis will start 44-year-old Philip Rivers for a second week in a row.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Colts lead the all-time series 27-19, including wins in each of the last five meetings. San Francisco is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Colts odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Before making any Colts vs. 49ers picks, make sure to check out the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. Most importantly, Roberts has a read on the pulse of the 49ers. He is 18-4 (+1360) on his last 22 against-the-spread picks in games involving San Francisco. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, Roberts has set his sights on 49ers vs. Colts and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Colts vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Colts spread San Francisco -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook 49ers vs. Colts over/under 46 points 49ers vs. Colts money line San Francisco -250, Indianapolis +204

Why the 49ers can win

Quarterback Brock Purdy has played in six games this season. He has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,442 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 96.0 rating. In the win over Tennessee, he completed 23 of 30 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 22 of 38 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in a 26-21 loss to Jacksonville on Sept. 28.

Running back Christian McCaffrey continues to post huge numbers. He leads the 49ers in both rushing and receiving. In 14 games, he has rushed 259 times for 922 yards (3.6 average) and nine touchdowns. He also has 86 receptions for 820 yards (9.5 average) and five touchdowns. In a 41-22 win over Arizona on Nov. 16, he carried 13 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, while catching five passes for 40 yards and a score.

Why the Colts can win

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been dominant and leads the Indianapolis offense. In 14 games, he has carried 272 times for 1,443 yards (5.3 average) and 16 touchdowns. He also has 38 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns. In a 31-25 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 9, he carried 32 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is among Indianapolis' top pass catchers. In 14 games, he has 72 receptions for 725 yards (10.1 average) and seven touchdowns. He has five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 27, with 245 yards after the catch and 44 first-down conversions. In a 36-19 loss at Jacksonville, he caught nine passes for 79 yards, including a long of 24.

