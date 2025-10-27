Teams trending in opposite directions face off when the Washington Commanders battle the Kansas City Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football.' Kansas City is coming off a 31-0 thrashing of the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, while Washington dropped a 44-22 decision to the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders (3-4), who have lost two in a row, are 1-3 on the road this season. The Chiefs (4-3), who have won two in a row, are 3-1 on their home field. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) is out.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City leads the all-time series 9-1, including wins in eight consecutive meetings. Kansas City is an 11-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Commanders odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Commanders vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 235-189-13 in his NFL picks the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players (every bet 1 unit). He hit 61.2% of his ATS picks (61-39-3) last season. Tierney is also 15-9 (+497) on his last 24 picks in Washington Commanders games. Anyone following could've seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Commanders vs. Chiefs and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chiefs vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Chiefs spread Kansas City -11 at DraftKings Sportsbook Commanders vs. Chiefs over/under 48 points Commanders vs. Chiefs money line Kansas City -746, Washington +509 Commanders vs. Chiefs picks See picks at SportsLine Commanders vs. Chiefs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes powers the Kansas City offense. In seven games, he has completed 164 of 248 passes (66.1%) for 1,800 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions with a 102.9 rating. He has also rushed 42 times for 250 yards (6.0 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over the Raiders, he completed 26 of 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried four times for 28 yards.

Tight end Travis Kelce is among the Chiefs' top receivers. In seven games, he has 31 receptions for 375 yards (12.1 average) and two touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 44 with 207 yards after the catch and 20 first-down conversions. Against the Raiders, he caught three passes for 54 yards, including a long of 44. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Commanders can cover

Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will start for Washington. In three games, he has completed 35 of 58 passes (60.3%) for 426 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also carried 10 times for 94 yards and one score. In a 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 21, he completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown.

Among the top pass catchers on offense is wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is set to return to action on Monday after missing time with a heel injury. In six games, he has a team-high 34 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He also has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 24, with 174 yards after the catch and 14 first-down conversions. In a 27-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 5, he caught eight passes for 96 yards and a score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Commanders vs. Chiefs picks

Tierney has analyzed Chiefs vs. Commanders from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Commanders vs. Chiefs, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?. You can head to SportsLine to see his Commanders vs. Chiefs picks. Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 15-9 on his last 24 Washington Commanders picks, and find out.