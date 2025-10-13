The Buffalo Bills look to get back into the win column when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on 'Monday Night Football.' Buffalo is coming off a 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5, while Atlanta downed Washington 34-27 on Sept. 28, before last week's bye. The Bills (4-1), who are first in the AFC East, are 1-0 on the road this season. The Falcons (2-2), who are second in the NFC South, are 1-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta leads the all-time series 7-6, but have not beaten Buffalo since 2013. The Bills are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Falcons vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50 via SportsLine consensus.

Bills vs. Falcons spread Bills -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bills vs. Falcons over/under 50 points Bills vs. Falcons money line Buffalo -209, Atlanta +173

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen continues to play at an MVP level a year after winning the award. In five games, he has completed 107 of 152 passes (70.4%) for 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions for a 108.4 rating. He has also carried 40 times for 212 yards (5.3 average) and three touchdowns. In the loss to New England, he completed 22 of 31 passes (71%) for 253 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Also leading the offense is running back James Cook. The fourth-year veteran has carried 90 times for 450 yards (5.0 average) and five touchdowns. He has also caught 12 passes for 89 yards, including a long of 51. In a 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 28, he rushed 22 times for 117 yards (5.3 average) and one touchdown.

Why the Falcons can cover

Powering the Atlanta offense is second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. In four games, he has completed 78 of 125 passes (62.4%) for 918 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed 13 times for 31 yards and a score. In the win over Washington, he completed 20 of 26 passes (76.9%) for 313 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Running back Bijan Robinson is the Falcons' top rusher and receiver. The 2023 first-round draft pick has carried 64 times for 314 yards (4.9 average) and one touchdown. He has also caught 18 passes for 270 yards (15.0 average) and one touchdown. In a 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14, he carried 22 times for 143 yards (6.5 average).

How to make Bills vs. Falcons picks

