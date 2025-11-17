Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Dallas Cowboys battle the Las Vegas Raiders on 'Monday Night Football.' Dallas is coming off a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 3, while Las Vegas dropped a 10-7 decision at Denver on Nov. 6. The Cowboys (3-5-1), who have lost two in a row, are 1-4 on the road this season. The Raiders (2-7), who have lost three consecutive games, are 1-3 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas leads the all-time series 7-6, but Dallas has won three of the last four meetings. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Raiders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Cowboys vs. Raiders spread Dallas -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cowboys vs. Raiders over/under 50.5 points Cowboys vs. Raiders money line Dallas -188, Las Vegas +156

Why the Cowboys can cover

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott powers the Dallas offense. In nine games, he has completed 228 of 329 passes (69.3%) for 2,319 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 98.8 rating. He has also rushed 29 times for 121 yards (4.2 average) and one touchdown. In the loss to Arizona, he completed 24 of 39 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown and one interception.

His top target in the passing game is wide receiver George Pickens. In nine games, he has 49 receptions for 764 yards (15.6 average) and six touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 45, with 218 yards after the catch and 42 first-down conversions. In a 30-27 loss at Carolina on Oct. 12, he caught nine passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Raiders can cover

Besides Smith, the Las Vegas offense is fueled by running back Ashton Jeanty. In nine games this season, Jeanty has carried 143 times for 547 yards (3.8 average) and four touchdowns. He also has 23 receptions for 136 yards (5.9 average) and three touchdowns. In the loss to the Broncos, he carried 19 times for 60 yards and a score. In a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sept. 28, he rushed 21 times for 138 yards (6.6 average) and one touchdown.

Also helping lead the passing game is wide receiver Tre Tucker. The third-year veteran has 34 receptions for 455 yards (13.4 average) and four touchdowns. In a 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 21, he caught eight passes for 145 yards (18.1 average) and three touchdowns. He caught five passes for 70 yards in a 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 12.

How to make Cowboys vs. Raiders picks

