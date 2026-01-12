Wild Card Weekend of the 2026 NFL playoffs will conclude with a 'Monday Night Football' contest between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers. Houston (12-5) is riding a league-high nine-game win streak and is the No. 5 seed in the AFC after finishing second in its division. Pittsburgh (10-7) has won four of its last five, including a winner-take-all game on Sunday night to claim the AFC North and the conference's No. 4 seed. This will be the first-ever postseason matchup between the franchises.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Texans won the last meeting in the 2023 season. Houston is a 3-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Steelers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is an outstanding 37-20-1 (+1455) on his last 58 against-the-spread picks in Pittsburgh games.

Now, White has set his sights on Texans vs. Steelers and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Steelers spread Texans -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texans vs. Steelers over/under 38.5 points Texans vs. Steelers money line Texans -155, Steelers +130 Texans vs. Steelers picks See picks at SportsLine Texans vs. Steelers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Texans can win

Winners of nine straight, the Texans are facing a Steelers team with its own streak. However, it's a losing one for Pittsburgh, which has lost six straight postseason games. Houston owns the No. 1 total defense and No. 2 scoring defense, while it also ranks second-best in the league in turnover differential (+17). The Texans truly have no weak links on defense, as they are the only squad that ranks among the top six in both stopping the run and defending the pass. Meanwhile, the offense is playing its best entering the 2026 NFL playoffs as C.J. Stroud and company are averaging 30.3 points over their last four, compared to 21.8 points over their first 13 games.

Why the Steelers can win

The Steelers are facing a Texans franchise which is 0-6 in road playoff games all-time, making Houston the only NFL team to never win a postseason road game. Pittsburgh also has a streak which makes Houston's nine-game win streak pale in comparison, as the Steelers have won an astounding 23 straight home games on Monday nights. This Steelers team ranks in the top five in both turnover differential and in sack differential, making it one of two NFL teams that can make that claim. Pittsburgh will welcome back D.K. Metcalf from suspension, and he has four touchdowns over his last two playoff games. On the other hand, offense is clearly Houston's weakness as only three teams average fewer yards per carry, and just two teams have a worst redzone conversion percentage.

How to make Steelers vs. Texans picks

White has analyzed Texans vs. Steelers from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

Who wins Steelers vs. Texans, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texans vs. Steelers spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 37-20-1 on his last 58 Pittsburgh spread picks, and find out.