The Kansas City Chiefs will look to stay unbeaten when they battle the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. New Orleans has lost two in a row, including a 26-24 decision at Atlanta on Sunday, while Kansas City defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 in Week 4. The Saints (2-2), tied for second with Atlanta in the NFC South, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Chiefs (4-0), the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, are looking to win their ninth consecutive AFC West crown. The Chiefs will be without leading receiver Rashee Rice, who injured his knee against the Chargers and is now on injured reserve.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City leads the all-time series 7-5, and have won three consecutive games in the series. Kansas City is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Saints odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Saints vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Danny Vithlani, considering his mastery of picks involving the NFL.

Vithlani is coming off a 27-15 debut season on NFL picks with SportsLine, and in 2024 Vithlani has gone 23-11 on his last 34 NFL picks, returning $1,086. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Vithlani has locked in on Chiefs vs. Saints and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Saints vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Saints spread: Kansas City -5.5

Chiefs vs. Saints over/under: 43 points

Chiefs vs. Saints money line: Kansas City -243. New Orleans +198

NO: The Saints have hit the first-half Over in nine of their last 11 away games (+6.70 units)

KC: The Chiefs have hit the fourth-quarter Under in 17 of their last 19 games (+14.75 units)

Chiefs vs. Saints picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chiefs vs. Saints streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Even though he is off to a slower start than usual, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a formidable threat on offense. He has completed 83 of 121 passes (68.6%) for 904 yards and six touchdowns. He has been picked off five times, but has a rating of 89.7. He has rushed 17 times for 61 yards (3.6 average) with four first-down conversions. In the win over the Chargers on Sunday, he completed 19 of 29 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown. He threw one interception.

Tight end Travis Kelce will look to step up in the passing game. He has 15 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 average), with two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38 yards. He has 57 yards after the catch and six first-down conversions. He had his most productive game of the season on Sunday with seven catches for 89 yards (12.7 average). See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Saints can cover

Quarterback Derek Carr has been solid so far this season. In four games, he has completed 72 of 100 passes for 824 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions and a rating of 103.9. He has also carried eight times for 22 yards (2.8 average) and one touchdown. In Sunday's loss at Atlanta, he completed 28 of 36 passes (77.8%) for 239 yards and one interception.

Powering the New Orleans rushing attack is running back Alvin Kamara. The eighth-year veteran has carried 80 times for 362 yards (4.5 average) and five touchdowns this season. He also has 17 receptions for 174 yards (10.2 average) and one TD. In 105 career games, he has rushed for 6,191 yards and 59 touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Saints picks

Vithlani has analyzed Saints vs. Chiefs from every possible angle. He's leaning Under the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Chiefs spread to back, all from the expert who is 23-11 on NFL picks, and find out.