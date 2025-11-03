Teams looking to get back on track and back into the NFC playoff mix battle when the Arizona Cardinals meet the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals are coming off a 27-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 19, while the Cowboys dropped a 44-24 decision at Denver on Oct. 26. The Cardinals (2-5), who are fourth in the NFC West, are 1-2 on the road this year. The Cowboys (3-4-1), who are second in the NFC East, are 2-0-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas leads the all-time series 56-35-1, but Arizona has won seven of the last eight meetings. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Cowboys odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cowboys picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Tom Fornelli, has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is perhaps best known for his college football and NFL expertise. Fornelli's dedication to analysis of all levels of college football and the NFL has helped him go 9-2 (+676) on his last 11 picks in Arizona Cardinals games. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Fornelli has zoned in on Cardinals vs. Cowboys. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Cowboys spread Dallas -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cardinals vs. Cowboys over/under 53.5 points Cardinals vs. Cowboys money line Dallas -175, Arizona +147 Cardinals vs. Cowboys picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Cowboys streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Cowboys can cover

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott has the Dallas offense clicking, as the Cowboys are averaging 30.8 points per game, second-best in the NFL. In eight games this season, Prescott has completed 204 of 290 passes (70.3%) for 2,069 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 101.6 rating. He has also rushed 25 times for 87 yards (3.5 average) and one touchdown. In a 40-40 overtime tie with the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 28, he completed 31 of 40 passes (77.5%) for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Among his top targets in the passing game is wide receiver George Pickens. In eight games, Pickens has 43 receptions for 685 yards (15.9 average) and six touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 45. He also has 192 yards after the catch and 36 first-down conversions. In the tie with Green Bay, he had eight receptions for 134 yards and two scores. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) will not start, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon, and is questionable to be active. Jacoby Brissett will get another start in his place. In four games, he has completed 64.2% of his passes for 599 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception and a rating of 97.7.

Tight end Trey McBride, who has an over/under of 6.5 receptions, is Arizona's top target. In seven games, he has 47 receptions for 421 yards (9.0 average) and four touchdowns. He was on fire in the loss to Green Bay, catching a season-high 10 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He had eight receptions for 72 yards and a score in a 31-27 loss at Indianapolis on Oct. 12. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cowboys vs. Cardinals picks

