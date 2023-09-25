A Monday Night Football doubleheader concludes Week 3 as the Buccaneers host the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. ET and the Bengals host the Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET. Multiple former No. 1 overall picks will be under center, including Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow (calf). Philly doesn't have a top overall pick, but it does have the MVP runner-up in Jalen Hurts, who has NFL player props for passing and rushing. Hurts' passing yardage is 236.5 in the latest NFL props.

Hurts has yet to reach 200 passing yards in a game this season, making this one of the most intriguing Monday Night Football NFL prop bets. However, more than just recent performances should be taken into account when making NFL prop picks.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Its under bets cashed at a 67% clip in Week 1, bringing a commanding $4,277 for $100 bettors. Last week, SportsLine AI went an astounding 19-9 on its 5-star prop picks, and it is 105-70 for a $1,592 profit on 4.5 and 5-star prop predictions for the season.

After analyzing both MNF games and examining the dozens of NFL player props, SportsLine AI says Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans goes over 53.5 receiving yards. Evans has topped that in his last four games and is coming off a monstrous 171-yard performance against the Bears. He's accounted for nearly 50% of the Buccaneers' total receiving yards as has shown strong synergy with Mayfield.

Evans could be salivating at the thought of going up against the Eagles' 31st-ranked pass defense. Philly allowed three Patriots to top 53.5 receiving yards in Week 1 and then another three Vikings in Week 2 to go over that bar, including Justin Jefferson posting 159 yards. Given Evans' recent streak and the Eagles' struggles defending the pass, SportsLine AI has Evans easily surpassing his receiving bar. The AI model has him finishing with 132.5 receiving yards, making this one of the top Monday Night Football prop bets. See more NFL props here.

