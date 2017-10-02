'Monday Night Football' tonight: Streaming, TV, why Chiefs will squeak past Redskins

We're nearly a quarter of the way through the 2017 regular season and the Alex Smith-led Kansas City Chiefs might be the best team in football. They're 3-0 after beating two capable teams in the New England Patriots (in Foxborough) and the Philadelphia Eagles , and then the underperforming Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles. They boast a plus-36 point differential despite that tough early schedule. They're scoring 31 points per game. And they have a chance on Monday to be undefeated at the quarter mark of the season.

On Monday night, the Chiefs will host the Washington Redskins , a team that might be overachieving as well after a beatdown of the Oakland Raiders . At 2-1, the Redskins are a tight loss to the Eagles away from a 3-0 start. They went to Los Angeles and beat a tough Los Angeles Rams team by a touchdown and then sent the Raiders packing with a 17-point defeat.

On Week 4 of "Monday Night Football," it's Redskins vs. Chiefs. I'm taking the Chiefs. They're at home and they're playing like the best team in football. The Redskins are a worthy foe and their defense will give the Chiefs some issues, but the same can be said about the Chiefs' defense and the Redskins' offense.

The prediction: Chiefs 21, Redskins 17

Note: All statistics and rankings are accurate as of the start of Week 4.

How to watch, stream

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN



This is just what the Chiefs do

Nobody should be shocked that the Chiefs are 3-0. Since Andy Reid took over as head coach in 2013, the Chiefs have won at least 11 games in three of four seasons, missing the playoffs one time. Counting this year's 3-0 start, Reid has won a 69 percent of his games as the Chiefs' coach.

The Chiefs' problem under Reid has never been the regular season -- it has been the playoffs, where Alex Smith has been exploited as one of the worst remaining quarterbacks compared to other playoff quarterbacks, like Tom Brady . Before the season, if you had asked me who would win this game, I'd take the Chiefs in a heartbeat because they're the Chiefs and all they do is win in the regular season.

So, it's not surprising to see the Chiefs at the top of the table. It is surprising, however, to watch how they've gotten there.They've gotten there by riding Alex Smith and a rookie running back.

Alex Smith: The best of right now

Football is so drunk right now. The league's best quarterback after three weeks isn't Tom Brady or Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers . It's Alex freakin' Smith.

Entering Week 4, he ranks first in completion percentage (77.4), fourth in yards per attempt (9.21), tied for second in passing touchdowns (7), tied for first in interceptions (0), and first in passer rating (132.7). He has a touchdown rate of 8.3 percent! In his career, Smith has completed 62 percent of his passes, averaged 6.8 yards per attempt, thrown a touchdown on 3.9 percent of his passes and an interception on 2.2 percent of his passes, and posted a passer rating of 86.2. So yeah, he's playing out of his mind.

Here's how he's doing that:

Key: Attempts - Completions - Yards - TDs- INTs Pro Football Focus

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has thrown nine passes 20-plus yards downfield. So, it's not as if Smith has suddenly changed his game to become a gunslinger. He has been effective, though, when airing it out. Of those nine passes, he's competed six for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and a 137.5 passer rating -- only Dak Prescott has a higher passer rating on deep passes, per PFF.

Smith also stacks up well under pressure, posting the second-best passer rating under duress (123.2), according to PFF. Only Brady has been better in that area.

Look for Smith and the Chiefs to use play action on Monday night. Smith has thrown the 10th-most passes off play-action passes, going 17 of 21 for 180 yards, three touchdowns, and a 142.0 passer rating, per PFF.

One reason why the Chiefs can use play action so frequently? Their running game, led by Kareem Hunt , is rolling.

Kareem Hunt is so explosive

Remember when the Chiefs lost starting running back Spencer Ware in the preseason to a serious knee injury? After parting ways with their only capable wide receiver, Jeremy Maclin, earlier in the summer, losing their starting running back in a meaningless moment seemed like a death blow for a team stuck in the toughest division in football.

It turns out, all that injury did is force the Chiefs to play their best player, a third-round rookie. After three weeks, Hunt is tied for the lead in rushing/receiving touchdowns with six, and he's averaging 8.5 yards per rush and 133.7 rushing yards per game. According to PFF, Hunt has been the most elusive running back in football, racking up 23 missed tackles on 56 touches.

He's historically explosive.

Kareem Hunt is now just the ninth player since 1950 to record 100+ scrimmage yards in each of his first three NFL games. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 24, 2017

The Redskins need to contain Hunt and limit his home runs if they're going to have a chance to beat the Chiefs.

Redskins defense will present a challenge

The Redskins' defense won't just let the Chiefs walk all over them. Their display against the Raiders last week serves as evidence. Last week, the Redskins' defense held the stacked Raiders offense to 10 points, 2.7 yards per play, and 128 total yards. It was a bloodbath.

Entering Week 4, the Redskins defense ranks fifth in yards allowed per game, tied for ninth in points allowed per game, fourth in takeaways, tied for 11th in sacks, and third in DVOA. The Redskins defense is going to get after the Chiefs and turn this into a low-scoring affair.

And if they play like they did against the Raiders, it might just be enough to leave Arrowhead with an upset.

Chiefs defense will get after the Redskins offense

The same can be said about the Chiefs defense. They will give Kirk Cousins , Terrelle Pryor , and Chris Thompson some issues. To this point, the Chiefs defense has given up a ton of yards (369 per game, which ranks 28th), but it has been stingy when it comes to keeping teams out of the end zone. The Chiefs rank seventh in points allowed per game, tied for sixth in takeaways, tied for second in sacks, and 11th in DVOA. They're good, if not dominant.

The Redskins offense features a capable playmaker in Thompson, a running back who has more receiving yards (231) than rushing yards (119). He's already scored four touchdowns. But beyond that, where are the weapons that used to make Cousins look like a top quarterback? He played well against the Raiders, but that defense isn't anything special -- Khalil Mack is the exception, of course.

Check out Cousins' numbers against a good Eagles defense in Week 1: 23 of 40 for 240 yards, one touchdown, one pick, and a 72.9 passer rating. Part of the problem was pass protection, as the Eagles sacked Cousins four times. This year, Cousins has already been sacked seven times. The bad news is that the Chiefs know how to get after the quarterback, already racking up 11 sacks.

The Chiefs' secondary, led by Marcus Peters , will outmatch the Redskins' receiving corps, which is led by Terrelle Pryor. Peters is allowing a 49.6 passer rating in coverage so far this season, per PFF. Pryor, meanwhile, has 10 catches for 116 yards in three games.

Both defenses are good. But the Chiefs are better than the Redskins on offense, which still feels strange to say. That's why I'm taking the Chiefs in this game.