'Monday Night Football' tonight: Streaming, TV, why Eagles will beat Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles might be lacking their MVP in Carson Wentz as they head down the closing stretch of the regular season, but they're still in complete and total control of their destiny. At 12-2, the Eagles are one game ahead of the Vikings in the loss column, which means they own the top seed in the NFC. If the Eagles win their remaining two games, they'll capture home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

And if that happens, can we really write off the Eagles to make a run at the Super Bowl? Let me put it this way: If the Vikings are considered a Super Bowl contender -- as they should be -- with Case Keenum as their quarterback, why can't the Eagles make a run with Nick Foles?

But for anyone to take them seriously, the Eagles need to close out the year with two wins so that they won't have to leave Philadelphia in the playoffs. Their pivotal stretch begins on Monday night, when they welcome the 6-8 Oakland Raiders to Philadelphia in the final Monday night game of the season.

That's right: Welcome to the final "Monday Night Football" preview. I would say that I'm going to miss you all and all of your angry tweets when I get a prediction wrong, but I'm sure y'all will be able to find something else that I write to get angry over. For example, did you know that I believe Jay Cutler was (pre-Dolphins stint) a secretly good quarterback and that "Rogue One" is far superior movie to "The Empire Strikes Back"? I'll leave you with that.

Anyway, onto my final prediction. I think the Raiders will actually hang tough with the Eagles considering the Eagles are starting Foles, but I'm still taking a well-coached Eagles team over the debacle that has become the Oakland Raiders, who by the way, are also shorthanded and of course, traveling across the country.

The prediction: Eagles 27, Raiders 24

"MNF" prediction record: 12-3

Note: All stats/rankings are accurate entering Sunday's slate of games

Eagles' defense in need of rebound

Wentz is injured, and somehow his injury has found a way to impact the Eagles' defense. In their first full game without their quarterback last week, the Eagles managed to give up 29 points to a Giants team that is starting a 36-year-old Eli Manning behind a shaky offensive line, trotting out Roger Lewis, Sterling Shepard, and Tavarres King as their starting receivers, and averaging 16.3 points per game even after that rare outburst.

So what happened a week ago? It wasn't about the Giants' ground game (3.3 YPC), it was all about Manning's efficiency. He threw the ball 57 times(!), completing 37 passes for 434 yards (7.6 YPA), three touchdowns, one pick, and a 98.1 passer rating. The Eagles gave up four passing plays of 25-plus yards, including two passing plays of 50-plus yards.

The Eagles will face another challenge because Carr and Manning, despite their difference in age, are actually quite similar NFL quarterbacks in the sense that they both prefer to get the ball out of their hands as quickly as possible. According to Pro Football Focus, Carr leads the NFL with the quickest release time. On average, he holds the ball for just 2.33 seconds until he throws it. Manning is second with an average time to throw of 2.42.

The Eagles need to be ready for the quick passing game.

There's no way around it: Carr has regressed significantly in his fourth year after seemingly turning the corner last season. From last year to this year, Carr's touchdown rate has declined by 0.6 percent, his interception rate has doubled, his yards per attempt is down 0.2 yards (it was already meh last year), and his passer rating has decreased 8.3 points.

Perhaps the best way to sum up his failure to meet expectations in 2017 is what happened at the end of the Raiders' loss to the Cowboys last week, when he stretched for what he thought would be a game-winning touchdown in the final minute, but what was really a game-losing fumble.

Carr will be up against a defense that is ranked sixth in yards allowed per game, eighth in points allowed per game, tied for 10th in sacks, fourth in takeaways, and sixth in DVOA.

Give the advantage to the Eagles, even if they did struggle a week ago. A rebound should be in order.

Losing Donald Penn

Plus, the Raiders are going to be without one of the most important players: left tackle Donald Penn, who was placed on injured reserve. That's a huge loss.

Penn wasn't his normal dominant self this year, but he was still solid. According to PFF, he ranked 18th among 56 tackles in pass-blocking efficiency. Carr, meanwhile, has the fifth-worst passer rating under pressure (50.4), per PFF.

If there's one thing the Eagles can do, it's rush the passer. Brandon Graham is the seventh-most productive pass rusher among 4-3 defensive ends, according to PFF. Chris Long ranks ninth and Vinny Curry ranks 13th. Mychal Kendricks, who is listed as questionable for the game, is the most productive pass rusher among 4-3 outside linebackers. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is the second-most productive pass rusher at his position group.

That's why the Eagles should be OK on Monday night. A variety of players will get after Carr, who is at his worst under pressure.

Nick Foles might be good enough

Maybe, Nick Foles isn't so bad after all. Sure, his 27-touchdown, two-interception 2013 season was arguably the biggest fluke in NFL history. Sure, he's probably going to be the worst quarterback in the playoffs this year. But he's good enough for the Eagles to beat the Raiders.

Take what he did against a bad Giants defense: 24 of 38 for 237 yards, four touchdowns, no picks, and a 115.8 passer rating. That's more a credit to the coaching staff and the gameplan they put together. There's a reason why the Eagles' coaching staff is expected to be plundered this offseason, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday.

This is a well-coached offense with great players around Foles, including a stacked backfield, Zach Ertz, and Alshon Jeffery. And they're going up against a bad Raiders defense.

Eagles can pound the ball

I fully expect the Eagles to pound the ball against the Raiders, who have allowed 145.5 rushing yards per game in the past two weeks. The Eagles can hit the Raiders with a plethora of running backs. Since acquiring Jay Ajayi just before the trade deadline, the Eagles are averaging 155.5 rushing yards per game.

Ajayi is averaging an incredible 6.4 yards per carry. LeGarrette Blount is averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Corey Clement is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and leads the running back group with four touchdowns.

The Raiders should expect to see a heavy dose of the Eagles' ground game, especially now that Foles is the starting quarterback.