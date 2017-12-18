'Monday Night Football' tonight: Streaming, TV, why Falcons will top Buccaneers

After a nine-win season and an offseason featuring the splashy signing of DeSean Jackson and drafting of O.J. Howard, the Buccaneers were supposed to be one of the Falcons' many challengers in the NFC, a team ready to make the leap from promising to great. Their Week 15 showdown could've been a game during which the Buccaneers officially overtook the Falcons in the NFC South and punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2007. If all had gone according to plan, it would've been their biggest game of the season.

Instead, the final month of the Buccaneers' season has been reduced to nothing more than a chance to serve as spoilers. On Monday night, when the 4-9 Buccaneers welcome the Falcons to Tampa Bay, they won't have a chance to steal the Falcons' throne. They'll only be able to ruin the Falcons' playoff ambitions and in the process, maybe save some of their own jobs.

The Falcons, on the other hand, are the team in need of a win. At 8-5, the Falcons entered Week 15 in command of the final wild-card spot in the NFC. But the Seahawks were right behind them. The Lions, Packers, and Cowboys were also in hot pursuit. The Falcons can't afford to drop a game to the Buccaneers, especially with games against the Saints and Panthers still looming. This is their only easy game remaining -- well, as easy as an NFL game can get.

The good news for the Falcons is that they're the better team, by a longshot, which is why I'm taking them to win. Of course, that logic didn't matter much when I took the Patriots to thump the Dolphins last week, as nearly every Dolphins fan on Twitter reminded me. Still, I've got to trust the process and pick the better team, even if they're on the road and even if they've been somewhat unreliable this season. The Buccaneers have just been too bad to bet on.

The prediction: Falcons 31, Buccaneers 20

"MNF" prediction record: 11-3

The last time they met

The first time these two teams met, back in late November, the Buccaneers actually hung tough with the Falcons. It was a one-score game until the Falcons put the game away with a Tevin Coleman touchdown run with 1:53 to go in the fourth quarter.

The game really shouldn't have been as close as it was. The Falcons outgained the Buccaneers 516-373. They averaged 8.1 yards per play compared to the Buccaneers' 5.5 yards per play.

But the Buccaneers can also walk away from that game feeling like they could've beat the Falcons if they had been more efficient in the red zone, where they went 2 of 5. This year, the Buccaneers are ranked 22nd in touchdown percentage in the red zone (52 percent), according to TeamRankings.com. Meanwhile, the Falcons' defense is ranked eighth in red-zone defense, allowing a touchdown on only 48 percent of their red zone defensive series.

So, don't expect the Buccaneers to suddenly fare any better in that area.

Jameis Winston's lack of improvement

Winston's actually been playing mostly mistake-free football in the red zone, throwing 10 touchdowns and no interceptions, but mistakes have continued to plague him everywhere outside of the red zone. This year, Winston has thrown eight picks and fumbled 11 times (four lost) in 10 games.

Winston, of course, is still young at 23. He still has time to improve. But at this point, it's time to realize that unless he shows signs of change, Winston is still quarterback who makes too many mistakes. When Winston is clicking, he looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, because he's capable of making plays that only a handful of quarterbacks can make. But when he's off, boy, is he off.

It's not that Winston has been awful. It's that he's stagnated as a middling, inconsistent quarterback. This year, Winston ranks 15th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks in Pro Football Focus' passer rating, which takes into account dropped passes, throwaways, spikes, and yards in the air. Football Outsiders has him ranked 14th out of 35 quarterbacks. He's been fine. Not great. Not awful. Fine. But the Buccaneers didn't take him No. 1 overall to be fine.

It hasn't helped that he's banged up. He's also been mired in controversy this year -- from his sideline poke that instigated a fight to NFL Network's recent report that Winston and Dirk Koetter's relationship is "not in a good place." He was also accused of groping an Uber driver last year.

Speaking strictly in football terms, Winston hasn't made the leap from promising and inconsistent to great and consistent. He's still the turnover-prone quarterback he was a year ago. At this point, it's worth wondering if that's who he'll always be.

Winston's favorite target, Mike Evans, is in the midst of maybe the worst season of his young career. So far, Evans has caught 55 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns. In his first three seasons, he averaged 79 receptions, 1,193 yards, and nine touchdowns per season. So no, 2017 hasn't been his year.

Some of his struggles can be chalked up to touchdown regression. He reached the end zone 12 times as a rookie and then only three times the following year before snagging 12 more touchdowns last year. Touchdowns can be fluky. It wouldn't be surprising to see him bounce back with another double-digit touchdown effort in 2018. What's more alarming is that he's averaging the fewest yards per game in his career (63.3), and when quarterbacks target him, they have a 77.5 passer rating, according to PFF.

Winston and Evans will be going up against a defense that is allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards per game.

Falcons' offense can exploit Buccaneers' defense

This is the real reason I'm taking the Falcons to win: The Buccaneers' defense is awful. They've allowed the second-most yards per game and the 10th-most points per game. They've generated the fewest sacks. They're ranked 31st in defensive DVOA.

The only area they've excelled in is takeaways, having collected 24 turnovers -- tied for the third most in football. If they can force Matt Ryan into making some critical mistakes, they'll have a chance to hang around. On that note, here's a strange stat:

22 times this season an NFL QB has thrown 3 INTs in a Game. Their record is 2-20. The two winners: Matt Ryan (Week 3 vs DET) & Matt Ryan (Week 14 vs NO). — Knox Bardeen (@knoxbardeen) December 8, 2017

The Falcons can use Devonta Freeman (Tevin Coleman won't play due to a concussion) on their path to victory, but most importantly they can exploit the Buccaneers through the air. The Buccaneers are allowing eight yards per pass. Only two teams allow more.

Ryan and Julio Jones should have plenty of chances to connect on the home-run ball. According to PFF's metrics, opposing quarterbacks are 25 of 60 for 799 yards, nine touchdowns, four picks, and a 100.7 passer rating on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. If that stat line belonged to an individual quarterback, that quarterback would have the fifth-best passer rating on deep passes -- one spot ahead of Carson Wentz.

It's not just deep downfield. Check out how well opposing quarterbacks have played against the Buccaneers in pretty much every area of the field:

Expect Jones to explode. For all of the chatter surrounding Jones' disappointing season, his alleged slump is overblown. He's on pace to rack up more receiving yards than he did last year. The criticism is more about his low touchdown total, but -- again, just like with Evans, a lot of that just has to do with touchdown regression. He's still one of the league's best receivers, and he should dominate a bad Buccaneers defense. The last time they played, he racked up 253 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers will also be shorthanded. Linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps), and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) have all been ruled out. Those are three of their most important defensive players.

Ryan and the Falcons' offense should have their way with the Buccaneers. And that's why they'll win. Even though they haven't lived up to the lofty expectations they set a year ago, they're still the better team -- by far.