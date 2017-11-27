'Monday Night Football' tonight: Streaming, TV, why Ravens will top Texans

Entering Week 12, the Baltimore Ravens owned the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC. Yes, you read that right: The Ravens, whose very non-elite quarterback Joe Flacco has two more interceptions than touchdowns and a lower passer rating than Trevor Siemian, would be a playoff team if the season ended before Week 12 wrapped up. The state of the Ravens -- bad, but alive -- is probably the best way to sum up the 2017 NFL season.

(Of note: The Bills' win on Sunday changed the playoff picture a bit. More on that later).

For their status, the Ravens can thank their defense, which might just be good enough to get them into the postseason. That part still remains to be seen, but on Monday night, they'll likely pick up their sixth win of the season against the downtrodden Texans.

Week 12's installment of "Monday Night Football" brings us to Baltimore, where the 5-5 Ravens will host the 4-6 Texans in a game that probably isn't what the schedule-makers thought it'd be back in the offseason when they drew up the schedule. No J.J. Watt. No Deshaun Watson. No good.

Technically, I guess, this is a game between two potential playoff teams. The Texans are still alive in the AFC playoff hunt. After all, they're only a game back of the Ravens. A Texans' win on Monday night would even them up.

But that's unlikely to happen. The Texans are only alive in the playoff chase because Deshaun Watson got them there. And Watson is sidelined for the rest of the season. So, I'm taking the Ravens in this game. Neither team has a good offense. But one team does have a good defense. That team is the Ravens.

The prediction: Ravens 19, Texans 10

My "MNF" prediction record: 9-2

How to watch, stream

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN



Note: All stats/rankings are accurate entering Sunday's Week 12 slate of games.

Savage vs. Ravens is bad news

With Watson as the starter, the Texans averaged 34.7 points per game. Since Watson went down, the Texans are averaging 17.3 points per game with Tom Savage as their starter. So, Watson's injury cut the offense's production almost exactly in half.

It's not going to get an easier for Savage on Monday night. To this point, Savage has completed 52.8 percent of his passes, averaged 5.9 yards per pass, thrown four touchdowns and three picks, and posted a 71.1 passer rating. His numbers might get even worse after an outing against a Ravens team that might have the NFL's second-best defense behind Jacksonville.

The Ravens' defense is ranked sixth in yards allowed per game, third in points allowed per game, tied for first in takeaways, and first in DVOA.

The secondary is a no-fly zone. Eric Weddle, still one of the best safeties in football, leads the team with four interceptions. Shutdown corner Jimmy Smith has three interceptions and leads all qualified NFL cornerbacks with a 25.7 passer rating in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. CB2 Brandon Carr also has three picks, and he's allowed a 73.0 passer rating in coverage, which ranks 17th among all cornerbacks per PFF.

If there's a secondary that's well-equipped to shut down DeAndre Hopkins, it's the Ravens'. OK, scratch that. Shutting down Hopkins isn't realistic. But they can limit his production. So far this season, Hopkins has 62 catches, 879 yards, and nine touchdowns. It won't be easy.

The defensive front is spearheaded by ageless wonder Terrell Suggs, who leads the team in sacks with 7.5. According to PFF, Suggs has been the ninth-most productive pass rusher among all 3-4 outside linebackers. Reminder: He's 35. And don't overlook Matt Judon, who's flying under the radar with five sacks.

The Texans need to protect Savage if they're going to have a shot at pulling off the road upset. Under pressure, Savage's passer rating drops to 66.5, according to PFF. Look for the Ravens to apply pressure and force Savage into making mistakes we know he loves to make.

Fun fact (well, maybe not so fun if you're a Texans fan): Savage's career interception percentage is the same as his career touchdown percentage (1.8).

Joe Flacco has an easier task

Flacco hasn't been that much better than Savage this season. He's completed 65.5 percent of his passes, averaged a career-low 5.4 yards per pass, thrown nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and generated a 74.4 passer rating. He's been bad in pretty much every area. He has a 49.4 passer rating on throws that travel at least 20 yards downfield, per PFF. Only Brett Hundley and Trevor Siemian have been worse. His passer rating under pressure is 40.5 -- the 33rd out of 38 qualified quarterbacks. The quarterbacks ranked below him? C.J. Beathard, Brock Osweiler, Derek Carr, Mike Glennon, and Trevor Siemian. Yikes.

But Flacco's task will be easier than Savage's on Monday night, because the Texans' defense is not the Ravens' defense. The Texans' defense enters the weekend ranked 20th in yards allowed per game, 31st in points allowed per game, tied for 14th in takeaways, and 16th in DVOA. They're not particularly good -- just like Flacco.

Flacco often gets a pass for his subpar play because of his Super Bowl run during the 2012 playoffs (11 touchdowns and zero picks), but let's run through just how bad his career numbers are. Since entering the NFL in 2008, Flacco ranks 49th in yards per attempt, 47th in touchdown rate, 34th in interception rate, and 41st in passer rating among quarterbacks who have started at least 16 games.

Flacco is not good. But he'll still be the better of the two quarterbacks on Monday night and he's going up against the worse defense. Give the Ravens the edge in quarterbacks.

Who has the edge in the run games?

Give the edge to the Ravens. Both teams are more than capable of running the ball, but the Ravens boast the superior running game.

The Texans are actually ranked higher in rushing yards per game (128.5 yards to 114.6 yards), but those numbers are skewed by Watson, who averaged 38.4 rushing yards per game -- the second-highest average on the team. Without Watson, the Texans' running game isn't nearly as lethal. To make matters worse, running back D'Onta Foreman, who is second on the team with 327 rushing yards, just lost his season to a torn Achilles. And Lamar Miller hasn't been productive this year. He's averaging a career-low 3.7 yards per run.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' rushing attack is led by Alex Collins, who is experiencing a bit of a breakout. He leads the team in rushing with 570 yards and more importantly, is averaging 5.0 yards per carry. The Ravens also have Javorius Allen. And Danny Woodhead is finally back. They'll face a tough task against a Texans defense that is surrendering the fifth-fewest yards per carry (3.7).

The Ravens might want to try running the ball to the outside. According to PFF's metrics, the Texans are allowing 4.9 yards per carry on runs around the left edge and 4.8 yards per carry on runs around the right edge.

Of note: Collins is averaging 7.4 yards per carry on runs around the left edge and 6.4 yards per carry on runs around the right edge. That's where he gets the majority of his yards.

Special teams matter

The Ravens will also hold the advantage in special teams. By DVOA, they've got the top-ranked special teams. Houston's? 23rd.

Credit Justin Tucker, who remains the league's best kicker. Tucker is perfect on extra points and 20 of 23 on field goals -- with two of those misses coming from 50-plus yards. He's yet to miss a kick inside of 40 yards. Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has missed only two kicks all year, but he's attempted four fewer field goals from 50-plus yards than Tucker and both of his misses have come from inside 40 yards.

It's not just Baltimore's kicking game. As a team, it also averages the second-most kickoff return yards and second-most punt return yards. Houston is 21st in yards per kickoff return and sixth in yards per punt return. That matters when your offense stinks.

In what could be a close low-scoring game, special teams will matter.

The AFC playoff picture

Note: This section has been updated after Sunday's games.

Because the Bills went into Kansas City on Sunday and beat the suddenly hapless Chiefs, the Ravens are now trailing the Bills by half a game in the race for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. And the Texans are a game and a half back of the Bills.

As our Denny Burkholder noted, if the Ravens win on Monday, they'll overtake the Bills because they'll then own a better conference record (5-3 compared to the Bills' 4-3).

You can check out the entire playoff picture here.