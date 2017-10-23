'Monday Night Football' tonight: Streaming, TV, why Redskins will stun Eagles

In the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' likely season-ending injury, the Philadelphia Eagles are suddenly (and seriously) the new favorites in the mediocre-at-best NFC. So, it's good timing then -- not that anyone wanted to see Rodgers' season end in October -- that their first game as favorites will take place in primetime against a division rival.

For Week 7 of "Monday Night Football," it's the Redskins at the Eagles in a key NFC East matchup.

At 3-2, the Redskins are very much alive in the division, but a loss to the 5-1 Eagles might put an end to their hopes to emerge out of the NFC East considering they already lost to the Eagles back in Week 1. A win, on the other hand, would insert them right back into the race. Meanwhile, the 5-1 Eagles are looking to cement their status atop the division and the conference. A win on Monday night would maintain their top position in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

I'm taking the Redskins to shock the Eagles. A season defined by failed expectations and parody sees another upset.

The prediction: Redskins 28, Eagles 27

My "MNF" prediction record: 5-1

How to watch, stream

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET



Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN



Two solid QBs, two solid defenses

Nobody could've expected the timeline of Carson Wentz's development to be accelerated this much. Last summer, the expectation was for Wentz to redshirt behind Sam Bradford and take over during the 2017 season. Instead, the Eagles traded Bradford on the eve of the season, Wentz took his lumps during his (massively overrated) rookie season -- 16 touchdowns, 14 picks, 6.2 YPA, and a 79.3 passer rating -- and now he's demonstrating why the Eagles took him No. 2 overall a year ago.

After the first six games of the season, he's thrown 13 touchdowns and three picks, averaged 7.7 yards per attempt, and posted a 99.6 passer rating. He's gotten there by improving his deep ball. According to Pro Football Focus, Wentz has completed 10 of 29 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield for 416 yards, four touchdowns, a pick, and a 108.1 passer rating -- the sixth-highest rating in football.

But Wentz isn't perfect. He can be exploited by putting pressure on him. If the Redskins can get after him, they'll have a chance to leave Philadelphia with an upset. According to PFF, Wentz has a 59.9 passer rating under pressure -- 22nd out of 32 qualified quarterbacks. His passer rating when kept clean? 114.3, fifth out of 32 qualified quarterbacks.

Wentz has been under pressure on 33.9 percent of his dropbacks, the NFL's 13th-lowest pressure rate, per PFF. The Redskins have forced pressure on 37.8 percent of their defensive snaps, so they can get after the quarterback. The Redskins' ability to manufacture a pass rush might just determine this game.

The Eagles are lucky that they're catching the Redskins at this time of the season. ESPN reported on Wednesday that Washington first-round defensive end Jonathan Allen will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. And star cornerback Josh Norman has yet to return since suffering a ribs injury earlier this month.

The Redskins still have capable playmakers on the defensive side of the ball -- Preston Smith, Ryan Kerrigan, and Matt Ioannidis have combined for 11.5 sacks, and Kendall Fuller has two picks -- so don't expect them to be throttled by the Eagles. The Redskins' defense is ranked 10th in DVOA.

Wentz won't be the only quarterback who'll be tested. So will Redskins franchise (tagged) quarterback Kirk Cousins. Despite losing his top two receiving threats, DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, in the offseason, he's still managed to function at an elite level. So far this year, he's completed 66.5 percent of his passes, averaged 8.4 yards per attempt, thrown nine touchdowns and two picks, and posted a 106.4 passer rating.

Though the Eagles' defense gets a ton of recognition, they're actually ranked lower than the Redskins in DVOA (14th). They do, however, allow only 20.3 points per game -- the ninth-fewest in the NFL. They're good and they'll get after Cousins. Strangely enough, the Eagles have also generated pressure at a rate of 37.8 percent, according to PFF. Keep an eye on Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Chris Long who have combined for 8.5 sacks.

Cousins has fared slightly better than Wentz under pressure, but he's still been bad. His 65.8 passer rating under pressure ranks 20th, per PFF. Like Wentz, Cousins is excellent when he's kept clean, posting a 121.5 passer rating, according to PFF. The Redskins' offensive line has allowed pressure on 30.9 percent of Cousins' dropbacks -- the eighth-lowest pressure rate in football.

This game will likely down to which offensive line can keep their quarterback upright. I'm giving the slight edge to the Redskins.

Both secondaries are vulnerable

Both quarterbacks should be worried about keeping their feet on the ground, but they'll both have chances to complete passes downfield.

As previously mentioned, the Redskins are without Norman, and Bashaud Breeland is dealing with a sprained knee. If Breeland can't play, the Redskins will be down their top two cornerbacks. This could be a big game for Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Zach Ertz, who is entering the conversation about the league's best pass-catching tight end after Gronk. He leads the team in receiving yards with 405 and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns with four.

Meanwhile, the Eagles give up 273.5 passing yards per game -- the fourth-most in football. They can be exploited by Cousins.

Stopping Chris Thompson

The Eagles can't let Thompson run wild. Thompson is technically a running back, but he's frequently used as a pass catcher. To this point, Thompson has gained 515 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage on 54 touches, which means he's averaging 9.5 yards per touch. It's important that Thompson is more effective as a receiver (18.9 yards per catch), because the Eagles are the league's best run defense. The Redskins need to use Thompson creatively to find ways to get him the ball in space. The good news is that they know how to do that.

In each of the Redskins' three wins, he's eclipsed the 100-yard mark. In the Redskins' two losses, he's averaged 41.5 yards per game.

Did anyone expect Blount to experience this much success outside of New England? Blount was a Fantasy superstar last season, scoring 18 touchdowns, but he wasn't that effective away from the end zone, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

He's certainly been effective this season with the Eagles. On the season, Blount's carried the ball 70 times for 390 yards (5.6 YPC) and a touchdown. He's been excellent. He'll go up against a Redskins defense that's ranked eighth against the run. So, his night won't be an easy one.

DVOA: Eagles slightly better

One final note: By overall DVOA, the Eagles are the better team. The Eagles are actually ranked second to the Chiefs and the Redskins are ranked sixth. So, if the Redskins win -- on the road, against the second-best team football, and with a shorthanded defense -- it'll be time to take them seriously.

If the Eagles win, give them credit for knocking off a tough opponent. In the process, they'll have cemented their status atop the NFC.