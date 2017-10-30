'Monday Night Football' tonight: Streaming, TV, why the Chiefs will blast Broncos

The Chiefs have already had two opportunities to convince America that they're the best team in football in a year that features very few -- maybe zero -- actual good teams. And they've failed to capitalize on both of those chances.

After starting the season 5-0, they blew their first to chance to cement their status atop the NFL in a highly hyped showdown with the Steelers -- another team in the best team conversation -- losing 19-13. Just a few days later, the Chiefs traveled to Oakland with another chance -- plus the chance to KO the Raiders' season. They lost on a walk-off touchdown on an untimed down, blowing their second opportunity to secure the crown. Suddenly, they're 5-2. They're no longer the best team by overall record. And their division lead still isn't secure.

They'll get a third chance to cement their status on Monday night -- plus, another chance to take a stranglehold over the AFC West when they play host to the 3-3 Broncos. If they win for the first time since Oct. 8, they'll be two games up in the win column and back in the best team conversation. It's Broncos-Chiefs on "Monday Night Football" in an AFC West showdown. And after stupidly thinking the Redskins could upset the Eagles last Monday night, this time I'm taking the favorite -- the Chiefs -- to thump the Broncos.

Below, I'll explain why.

The prediction: Chiefs 24, Broncos 10

My "MNF" prediction record: 5-2

Note: All stats/rankings are accurate entering Sunday's Week 8 slate of games.

A tale of two different offenses

The game will come down to whether the Broncos attack can begin to resemble an NFL-caliber offense. To this point, it hasn't. The Broncos have lost two straight games and three of their past four. They haven't scored at least 20 points since Week 2. In their past two losses, they're averaging five points per game. In their past four games, they're averaging 10.5 points per game. Translation: They're not good.

It's not as simple as replacing one part of the offense. Sure, quarterback Trevor Siemian has been unquestionably bad -- 7.0 YPA, eight touchdowns, seven picks, and an 82.5 passer rating -- but his coach, Vance Joseph, correctly pointed out that Siemian's ability to do his job has been severely impacted by the offensive line's inability to keep him upright. He's been sacked 22 times (tied for the third most).

The Chiefs rank in the middle of the pack in sacks -- tied for 15th with 15 -- and according to PFF, they've generated pressure 33.2 percent of the time. So, it's not like the Chiefs boast this incredible defense, which is actually something that needs to be pointed out more frequently. We've grown so accustomed to thinking the Chiefs always trot out a top-tier defense that we've overlooked the fact that their defense is ranked 25th in DVOA, 29th in yards allowed per game, and 19th in points allowed per game. They're not good and certainly not impenetrable. So the Broncos stand a chance on offense -- a slim chance, but still a chance.

The bad news for the Broncos is that unlike their offense, the Chiefs' offense is really damn good at doing the kind of things offenses are supposed to do like, you know, gain yards and score points. They're ranked second in points per game with 29.6, third in yards per game with 392.4, first in giveaways with one, and first in offensive DVOA.

Quarterback Alex Smith leads the NFL in YPA (8.68) and passer rating (120.5), and has thrown 15 touchdowns and still no interceptions. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt leads the NFL in rushing yards (717) and yards from scrimmage (1,002). Second-year receiver Tyreek Hill has made the leap from home-run hitter to all-around receiver with 36 catches, 515 yards, and three touchdowns. Travis Kelce is still one of the game's premier pass-catching tight ends (423 yards and three touchdowns). And Andy Reid continues to use the league's most creative playbook.

Was this just a zone read? Yup



But do you now have to prepare for this formation when you play KC? Yup#Chiefs #AndyReid pic.twitter.com/U4fXkKUXFX — Josh Cohen (@jco3215) October 14, 2017

This is a tale of two completely different offenses. And the difference between the two are too substantial to ignore. The Chiefs are going to win because they boast the best offense in football and the Broncos feature one of the league's worst offenses.

Broncos defense: Their only hope

The Broncos do, at least, have a defense still. And that defense is their only hope to pull off the upset and leave Arrowhead with a win. So far this season, the Broncos are allowing 19.7 points per game (the ninth fewest) and are ranked fourth in defensive DVOA. To win, the Broncos just won't need to force punts, they'll also need to come away with turnovers.

The bad news is that the Chiefs have turned the ball over once this season. The good news is that the Broncos' pass rush has a chance to be effective and therefore, they could force the Chiefs into making some mistakes.

The weakness of the Chiefs might just be their offensive line, which is ranked 17th in pass-blocking efficiency (according to PFF) and 21st in pass protection (according to Football Outsiders). Smith has been under pressure on 35.6 percent of his dropbacks, which ranks in the middle of the pack, per PFF. So, it's not as if the Chiefs' offensive line is awful. It just isn't a strength. And the Broncos certainly have a pass rush with Von Miller leading the way. The only problem is that the Broncos don't have a stud second pass rusher to pair with Miller and his seven sacks. No one else on the team has more than two.

The Broncos secondary -- led by Aqib Talib and Chris Harris -- will test Smith and his group of receivers. The Broncos allow the sixth-fewest passing yards per attempt (6.4). According to PFF, Talib has a 55.3 passer rating in coverage (the 10th lowest among cornerbacks), Harris has an uncharacteristically high 93.0 passer rating in coverage, and third corner Bradley Roby has an 83.1 passer rating in coverage.

Prediction within the prediction: Smith's interception-less streak will end on Monday night.

And don't sleep on the Broncos' run defense. They limit their opposition to 71.8 rushing yards per game (second fewest in football) and 3.0 yards per carry (also the second fewest). So, Hunt will be challenged to break off his signature big plays.

The Broncos' defense has the potential to turn this into a close game. This is also a tale of two different defenses. And if the Broncos had a somewhat competent offense, they'd have a good chance to win this game. But they don't, hence their 3-3 record.

Special teams matter

Let's not forget about the third part of the game: special teams. The Chiefs' special teams -- guided by legendary special teams coach Dave Toub -- are one of four units with a punt return touchdown, they allow the ninth fewest yards per kickoff return, and they've missed only one field goal. This is probably a function of luck and not skill, but opposing kickers are a horrible 9 of 12 on field goals against the Chiefs.

And the Broncos have a kicking problem. Their kicker, Brandon McManus, is making 61.5 percent of his field goals (8 of 13). Only Nick Folk and YoungHoe Koo have been worse. Related: Both of those kickers have lost their jobs. The Broncos are also allowing the eighth most yards per kickoff return and the most yards per punt return.

If this becomes a close game, give the edge to the Chiefs and their fifth-ranked special teams by DVOA. The Broncos' special team's DVOA ranking? Dead last.

Special teams matter.