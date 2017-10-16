'Monday Night Football' tonight: Streaming, TV, why Titans beat Colts if Mariota plays

Before the season, neither the Colts nor the Titans were considered Super Bowl contenders, but both had legitimate claims to the AFC South's iron throne -- so long as their franchise quarterbacks were available and healthy. They're not. As a result, entering their matchup on Monday night, both teams are 2-3 and a half-game back of the 3-3 Jaguars and Texans. They're stuck in survival mode.

It's Week 6, and Andrew Luck and Marcus Mariota are injured. Luck hasn't played this season because of a lingering shoulder injury while Mariota missed the Titans' Week 5 loss with a bad hamstring.

Only one quarterback has a chance to play on Monday night. That quarterback is Mariota, who is officially listed as questionable for the game. Luck, on the other hand, is still forced to command his troops from afar in hopes that the Colts will still be the thick of the AFC South race by the time he returns. Though he's returned to practice, he's not yet ready for game action, as not-him explained:

Dearest mother —

My sidearm proficiency is quickly returning; my sights sharper and reload speed quickens. I shall battle soon.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) October 12, 2017

I'm taking the home team -- the Titans -- to beat the visitors, but only if Mariota can play. If Mariota can't play, I'm taking the Colts, because they have the better of the two backup quarterbacks. And so, I'm offering two predictions for Week 6 of "Monday Night Football."

The prediction if Mariota plays: Titans 34, Colts 24

The prediction if no Mariota: Colts 24, Titans 20

Note: All rankings are accurate entering Week 6.

Marcus Mariota's status

Let's not sugarcoat this: The Titans need Mariota under center. With him, they're a playoff contender. Without him, they can't even beat the Jay Cutler-quarterbacked Dolphins.

In four games, Mariota has completed 60 percent of his passes, averaged 7.2 yards per pass, thrown three touchdowns and three picks, and posted a 79.8 passer rating. He's added 116 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

So no, as a passer, he hasn't been as impressive as he was a year go, when he tossed 26 touchdowns and nine picks for a 95.6 passer rating. But the Titans' offense in infinitely better with Mariota under center. In three full games with Mariota as the quarterback, the Titans scored 28.7 points per game. In the one full game without him -- with backup Matt Cassel under center -- the Titans scored 10 points against a bad Dolphins team.

Cassel is not a starting-caliber quarterback. Against the Dolphins, Cassel's stats weren't putrid -- 21 of 32 for 141 yards, one touchdown, no picks, and an 85.5 passer rating -- but his stat line doesn't factor in his fumble that was returned for a touchdown, his six sacks (Mariota's been sacked twice in four games), or his general inability to manufacture big plays downfield. Cassel's played the past six quarters, and in that span the Titans have scored 10 points.

Cassel is not mobile -- unlike a current free agent quarterback who was available all offseason and definitely would've helped the Titans survive a Mariota-less stretch. And he's not very good. In his 13-year career, he has a 78.8 passer rating and he averages 6.5 yards per attempt, a touchdown on 3.9 percent of his passes, and an interception on 3.0 percent of his passes.

So, if Cassel is forced to play, the Titans are doomed. If Mariota plays and isn't severely limited by his hamstring, the Titans will be fine.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora expects Mariota to play.

.@JasonLaCanfora on Mariota: "Barring any setback, I expect him to play." — Dave Richard (@daverichard) October 15, 2017

The Titans can lean on their ground game

Regardless of the quarterback situation, the Titans need to get their ground game going. Mike Mularkey's exotic smashmouth needs to live up to its moniker.

Even if Mariota plays, they should proceed with caution given how hamstring issues can linger. And if Cassel plays, well, let's just say it's not a good idea to put the game in his hands.

In the Titans' past two games -- primarily with Cassel at quarterback -- they've rushed for 86 yards and 69 yards. In those games losses, DeMarco Murray has rushed for 31 yards and 58 yards. Besides his 115-yard, 8.2-YPA explosion against the Seahawks in Week 3, Murray's been disappointing a year after a 1,287-yard, nine-touchdown campaign. He's on pace for fewer than 900 yards and roughly three touchdowns.

A closer look at his numbers, though, reveals that Murray's actually playing fine. He's averaging more yards per carry this year than last year (4.9 compared to 4.4). I'd wager his struggles to rack up a substantial amount of yards have more to do with the Titans trailing massively in a loss to the Texans and being forced to play alongside a limited quarterback like Cassel.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry's yet to emerge like so many (me) thought he would. But in a complementary role, he's been serviceable, rushing for 187 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries (4.3 yards per carry). Both can do better. As a team, the Titans are averaging 124.8 rushing yards per game. Last year, they averaged 136.7.

Due to their quarterback situation, the Titans will likely need their running game to produce against a Colts defense that's been decent in stopping the ground game. They're allowing just 3.9 yards per carry and 103.4 rushing yards per game.

Two struggling defenses

The Colts' defense is not any good, though. By DVOA -- which adjusts for quality of opponent -- they're ranked 30th. The Titans can exploit this unit, which also ranks 31st in yards allowed per game and dead last in points allowed per game.

The Browns managed to score 28 points, the Rams and Seahawks both dropped 46 on them, and the Brian Hoyer-led 49ers even scored 23.

The Colts' defense is bad, which makes it tough to take them in this game.

The Colts aren't alone in their defensive struggles. The Titans' defense is just as bad as that of the Colts. They're ranked 30th in DVOA, 22nd in yards allowed per game, and tied for 30th in points allowed per game. It's going to be painful for Luck to be forced to remain on the sidelines for this game. If he were playing, he'd carve them up.

But he's not. It's up to Jacoby Brissett. And it's really hard to predict if he'll be up for the challenge.

Which version of Jacoby Brissett will show up?

Kudos to Brissett. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick last year, and he's already demonstrated that he belongs in the NFL. It's just not entirely clear if he's a future starter or a solid backup quarterback.

At times, he's been awesome. At other times, he's been putrid. He's started four games this season. Here's how he's fared:



Comp. % Yards TD % INT % Rating vs. Cardinals 54.1 216 0 1 60.2 vs. Browns 70.8 259 1 0 120.0 vs. Seahawks 55.2 157 1 1 67.7 vs. 49ers 64.7 314 0 1 82.2

Overall, he has completed 60.6 percent of his passes, averaged 7.9 yards per attempt, thrown two touchdowns and three picks, and posted an 80.7 passer rating. He's added 83 yards and three touchdowns with his legs.

Of course, it's worth noting that his awesome outing came against the hapless Browns, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing considering the Titans' defense is just as bad as Cleveland's. If this ends up being a matchup between Brissett and Cassel, I'll take the Colts to win.