It'll be Jalen Hurts getting the start in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals, as the Philadelphia Eagles keep Carson Wentz sidelined for a second consecutive game, but the rookie second-round pick will lose some protection up front. Jack Driscoll, the team's rookie fourth-round pick out of Auburn, is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 season with what's being described as a significant MCL sprain -- per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network. The right tackle would finish the battle with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, helping lift Hurts to his first NFL win in the process, but those are the last snaps he'll take until 2021.

This presents yet another issue for the already ailing Eagles offensive line, having started Driscoll the last two games due to a round of veteran losses. Three-time Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson was shut down for the year with a severe ankle injury, and nine-time Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters joins him on injured reserve. And that's not all, because also on IR are guards Brandon Brooks and Sua Opeta, along with tackle Andre Dillard.

At this point, Hurts' mobility will have to save the day, as it did against the Saints -- the Eagles having to field their 13th different O-line combination in 14 games. They'll now look to Jordan Mailata to step up, as well as Brett Toth in the capacity of swing tackle, barring a late-season free agency signing of some sort. There aren't a lot of options on the 16-man practice squad, but Prince Tega Wanogho is available for activation -- should they choose to do so (assuming they view it as an option and not a mandate at this point).

Wanogho himself is a rookie, selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Mailata is a former 2018 seventh-round pick with only eight NFL starts under his belt -- each of them having come in 2020 due to dire need at the position. Toth is a former undrafted free agent of the Eagles (2019) who was released that same year -- then spending time with the very Cardinals he'll now face in Week 15 -- before rejoining Philly this past offseason. Having been active in just three NFL games, Toth's inexperience adds to that of Wanogho and (to a lesser but still notable amount) Mailata to make for an offensive front the veteran Cardinals defense will look to exploit early and often.



In the meantime, Driscoll will get to work rehabbing his knee with both eyes on a return in 2021.