More than half of XFL's games to be broadcast on ESPN, Fox when league kicks off in 2020
Twenty-four of the XFL's 43 games will be on broadcast television
Weeks after the Alliance of American Football shut down, the XFL, another professional football league that will play after the NFL season concludes, announced its 2020 television schedule, reports SportsBusinessDaily.com's John Ourand.
More than half the league's games will be broadcast on ESPN and Fox channels.
"Spring football is going to work," ESPN executive VP/programming & scheduling Burke Magnus said, via Ourand.
More from Ourand:
The multiyear deal calls for 24 of the XFL's 43 games to be on broadcast TV (13 on ABC; 11 on Fox), including two Thursday primetime games on Fox in April '20. The networks are not paying a rights fee, but ESPN and Fox are picking up production costs, which generally amount to around $400,000 per game, sources said. As part of the deal, the nets will sell ads around the game; the XFL will handle sponsorships at the venue. ESPN and Fox will hold streaming rights to XFL games. The two nets also will cross-promote games during game broadcasts.
"Look at other leagues that have been in the spring -- the numbers when they've been on television have been very much warranting a broad distribution," Fox Sports president of national networks Mark Silverman said. "People like football."
Fox will air an XFL game on Feb. 8, a week after the network hosts the Super Bowl. The Fox and ABC networks (including FS1, FS2 and ESPN, ESPN 2) will air 24 games. ESPN will air the championship game on April 26. You can view the entire schedule below.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Mock Draft: Bengals take Herbert
The Bengals begin a new era with Herbert, and the strength of the receiver class shows ear...
-
Predictions for top unsigned free agents
Signings after May 7 will not count against the NFL's compensatory pick formula
-
Newton weighs in on key draft decision
Here's what Cam Newton thinks about the fact that the Panthers drafted a quarterback
-
Rookie hopes to carve out name for self
Former Monmouth receiver Reggie White Jr. hopes to join list of Hawk wideouts to play in N...
-
Cowboys seem in favor of OT change
The Chiefs just gained a key supporter in their bid to change the NFL's overtime rules
-
Draft revealed final haul for big trades
The results of the Odell Beckham trade ended up being pretty underwhelming