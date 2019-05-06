More than half of XFL's games to be broadcast on ESPN, Fox when league kicks off in 2020

Weeks after the Alliance of American Football shut down, the XFL, another professional football league that will play after the NFL season concludes, announced its 2020 television schedule, reports SportsBusinessDaily.com's John Ourand.

More than half the league's games will be broadcast on ESPN and Fox channels.

"Spring football is going to work," ESPN executive VP/programming & scheduling Burke Magnus said, via Ourand.

More from Ourand:

The multiyear deal calls for 24 of the XFL's 43 games to be on broadcast TV (13 on ABC; 11 on Fox), including two Thursday primetime games on Fox in April '20. The networks are not paying a rights fee, but ESPN and Fox are picking up production costs, which generally amount to around $400,000 per game, sources said. As part of the deal, the nets will sell ads around the game; the XFL will handle sponsorships at the venue. ESPN and Fox will hold streaming rights to XFL games. The two nets also will cross-promote games during game broadcasts.

"Look at other leagues that have been in the spring -- the numbers when they've been on television have been very much warranting a broad distribution," Fox Sports president of national networks Mark Silverman said. "People like football."

Fox will air an XFL game on Feb. 8, a week after the network hosts the Super Bowl. The Fox and ABC networks (including FS1, FS2 and ESPN, ESPN 2) will air 24 games. ESPN will air the championship game on April 26. You can view the entire schedule below.