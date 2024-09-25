New York Jets starting right tackle Morgan Moses will miss a couple of games due to a knee injury he suffered during the Week 3 win over New England, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, via the New York Daily News. While he'll miss time, Saleh noted that Moses won't be out long enough to put him on injured reserve.

Moses limped off the field in the closing seconds of the third quarter of the club's eventual 24-3 win against the Patriots with what they listed as left knee injury and was later ruled out. The 33-year-old suffered the injury on a second-and-25 play from the New England 46-yard line. Moses was pushed back by defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and then was rolled up on by edge rusher Josh Uche as he took Aaron Rodgers down for a sack.

Moses instantly went down and was rolling around in agony before trainers made their way to him. After a moment, he was able to get up and walked off under his own power, but with a noticeable limp. After being looked at on the sideline, the Prime Video broadcast showed Moses walking with trainers to the locker room with a towel over his head.

Moses was a key acquisition by the Jets this offseason as they looked to revamp the offensive line. New York sent the Baltimore Ravens a fourth and sixth-round pick in exchange for Moses while also picking up a fourth-rounder. The veteran has started at right tackle through the Jets first three games of the regular season.

Fortunately for New York, they do have an ideal replacement for Moses for the next few weeks as the team drafted tackle Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 overall pick at the 2024 NFL Draft. He will man the right side in Moses' absence, while veteran Tyron Smith will remain at left tackle.