The most important thing any NFL team can do is to secure a franchise quarterback. Having failed at doing so over the many recent years, the Chicago Bears believe landing Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick is the right medicine (and he likely is), but it's the Andy Dalton show for now -- or at least that's the claim coming out of the Windy City. Either way, the second most important thing is what those two QBs are focused on, and that would be the team making sure they stay upright. To that end, the Bears are reportedly set to meet with veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Moses previously met with the New York Jets, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with other meetings likely to take place on his free agent tour.

If the Bears can strike a deal to land Moses as the calendar flips to June, it would be a huge win, especially considering Moses wasn't even available until late May. It was then that his relationship with the Washington Football Team came to an abrupt end following reports the team granted him permission to seek a trade.

Washington instead released him outright to take the $7.75 million in cap savings as will transition to younger talent, but Moses is coming off of arguably his best year as a pro and the veteran right tackle hasn't missed a single start since he landed the full-time role in 2015. That amounts to 92 percent of Washington's offensive snaps in that six-year period, and that's the kind of experience (along with his impressive production) that has the Bears highly intrigued.

A former third-round pick in Washington (2014), Moses played in eight games as a rookie before being given the throne at right tackle in Year 2. As noted, he's been a stalwart on the offensive line ever since, forming a once dynamic duo with Trent Williams -- who departed Washington via trade after a tumultuous and controversial divorce of his own. Moses signed a five-year contract extension in 2017 but is now looking for greener pastures in 2021, and the idea of protecting Fields (eventually) has his attention.