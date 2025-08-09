Detroit Lions cornerback Morice Norris shared a positive update Saturday morning following a scary moment during Friday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Norris suffered a serious injury late in the game when his head snapped backwards during a collision with Falcons running back Nathan Carter on the first play of the fourth quarter. Norris appeared to lose consciousness on the field and was attended to by medical staff for several minutes before being loaded into an ambulance.

In a social media post, Norris wrote, "I'm all good man don't stress it appreciate all the check ins and love."

Due to the severity of the injury, both teams agreed to run out the clock, and the game was suspended with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter with the Lions leading 17-10. Instead of continuing play, players from both sides gathered at midfield in a show of respect and solidarity. Falcons coach Raheem Morris described the decision to end the game early as "the right thing" for both teams.

"It hits a little different and it puts things in perspective," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "I tell you what, man, it's a violent game. We love it, but when stuff like this happens, the silver lining is the brotherhood."

Players on both teams expressed their support for Norris and understanding of the decision to stop the game.

"I don't think anyone on that sideline wanted to play," Lions quarterback Kyle Allen said. "We weren't part of that decision, but you could just look in everyone's eyes and see it wasn't worth it."

Norris, who joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2024, spent much of his first NFL season on the practice squad before earning a promotion to the active roster late last year. Friday's injury was a sobering reminder of the physical risks involved, but Norris' update and encouraging condition offer hope he can continue his NFL career.