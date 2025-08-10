Lions safety Morice Norris returned to the team's facility on Sunday, two days after he was taken off the field in an ambulance following a scary hit during a preseason game against the Falcons, according The Associated Press.

Norris returned to the Lions' facility after he was released from the hospital on Saturday. Norris, who was in stable condition late Friday night, offered a positive update on his status via social media on Saturday.

"I'm all good man, don't stress it. Appreciate all the check ins and love," he wrote on Instagram.

Morice Norris injury: Lions CB shares positive update after scary exit from preseason game vs. Falcons Cody Nagel

Norris sustained the injury after he hit Falcons running back Nathan Carter at the start of the fourth quarter. On the play, Norris' head snapped back after he collided with Carter's leg. Norris was then attended to by medical staff for several minutes before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital.

Due to the severity of the injury, both teams agreed to run out the clock and the game was suspended with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter with the Lions leading 17-10.

The 24-year-old Norris signed with the Lions last offseason after going undrafted. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the Lions' practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on December 28.

Norris, who finished his college career at Fresno State, made his NFL regular season debut in Week 17, getting 20 snaps on special teams. He received his first regular season snap on defense in Week 18 and made his first career tackle in the Lions' loss to the Commanders in the NFC divisional round.