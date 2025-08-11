Lions safety Morice Norris is in the concussion protocol after sustaining an injury during Detroit's preseason game against the Falcons on Friday. Norris, who was taken off the field in an ambulance, spent a night in the hospital before returning to the team's facility on Sunday.

"He's doing well," Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. "It's good to have him back. He's good. Obviously he's in concussion protocol. We're going to take it nice and easy here, make sure he's good over the next 10, 14 days and reassess. So that's good news."

Norris remained down for several minutes after he hit Falcons running back Nathan Carter early in the fourth quarter. On the play, Norris' head snapped back after he collided with Carter's leg.

Morice Norris injury: Lions safety, hospitalized after scary hit, returns to team facility, per report Bryan DeArdo

Norris was attended to by medical staff for several minutes before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital. He flew back to Detroit the following day and was back at the team's facility on Sunday. The game was suspended shortly after Norris was injured.

"I'm all good man, don't stress it," Norris wrote on social media after being hospitalized. "Appreciate all the check ins and love."

The 24-year-old Norris signed with the Lions last offseason after going undrafted. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the Lions' practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on December 28.

Norris, who finished his college career at Fresno State, made his NFL regular season debut in Week 17, getting 20 snaps on special teams. He received his first regular season snap on defense in Week 18 and made his first career tackle in the Lions' loss to the Commanders in the NFC divisional round.

"Everybody was fired up to see him," Campbell said regarding Norris' return to the team. "That's a breath of fresh air."