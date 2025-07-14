We're still technically in the relative dead period of the NFL offseason, where nothing much is happening around the league just yet. But we're also inching ever closer to the opening of training camps leaguewide, which means it's time to start really drilling down on what we can expect for the upcoming season.

And to do that, we have to take a deeper look at every team's roster, from all possible angles. That's what we're here to do today.

We're going to identify each team's most important player for 2025 -- but with a twist. If we just wanted to identify the actual most important player, it would be the quarterback for every single team. That's how football works. So instead, we're going to go with the most important non-quarterback for each and every team this season, and dig into exactly why that player and his role are so vital to the team's potential success or failure.

Without further ado...

NFC East

Guyton struggled badly as a rookie and has a whole lot to improve on heading into Year 2. Dallas has a history of getting the best out of first-round offensive linemen (see: Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, Tyler Smith), but Guyton was a much rawer prospect coming into the league than most of those guys were.

He has tools, and the Cowboys need him to put it together to protect Dak Prescott, who is getting deeper into his 30s and not as mobile as he once was thanks to his various injuries.

The Giants already have one defensive lineman -- Dexter Lawrence -- who is essentially impossible to block. They also have two strong edge rushers on Brian Burns and, to a lesser extent, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

But Carter is a higher level prospect than either Burns and Thibodeaux were -- a player who drew pre-draft comparisons to Micah Parsons. If he comes remotely close to living up to that hype, the Giants will have a truly dominant defensive front.





As we wrote a couple weeks ago about Ojomo and Hunt: "Ojomo played 37% of the defensive snaps last season and totaled 20 tackles and five quarterback hits, but he had a strong playoff run with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Hunt only played 25% of the snaps and had 22 tackles, one tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks during the regular season, then picked up 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks (including half a sack in the Super Bowl) in four playoff games.

"They should get up closer to half the defensive snaps or more this season, assuming they're able to handle the increase in responsibility. Knowing how the Eagles develop players up front, they should be up for the challenge."

It was tough to choose a player for Washington, which needs to show more improvement on defense than offense. There are so many areas that need work, though, that it's tough to land on just one player as the most important.

So instead we came back around to the Commies' biggest (literally) offseason addition in Tunsil, who will be counted on to secure Jayden Daniels in the pocket. He had a relatively tough season in 2024, taking a ton of penalties, but at his best he is still an elite left tackle.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: The interior OL trio

The Bears remade their offensive line this offseason in dramatic fashion, starting with a trio of pickups on the interior: they traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, then signed Drew Dalman.

"If it all comes together how the Bears envision it doing so, they can more reasonably replicate the formula that new head coach Ben Johnson developed during his time with the Lions. The Bears presumably won't have the best line in the league like those Lions did, but they weren't going to be able to do anything Johnson wanted to do if they didn't make significant changes this offseason. They did make those changes, though, and now things have a chance to be much different for them than they were a year ago."

Detroit Lions: OG Tate Ratledge and OG Christian Mahogany

Detroit was already going to have a bunch of change to deal with this season with Johnson leaving for Chicago. But after Frank Ragnow's retirement, the Lions now have to reshape what has been arguably the NFL's best offensive line. Ratledge, a rookie, and Mahogany, a second-year player who got just 75 snaps last year, will be key in that transition.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur would tell anyone who would listen last year that the team didn't really need a "No. 1" wide receiver. The Packers had plenty of options with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and more. A year later, they used their first-round pick on Golden, the first time they selected a wideout in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.

They need Golden to be the guy who both draws coverage away from others and takes advantage when he has one-on-one situations, taking the offense to a higher level.

The Vikes lost several players from last year's secondary, and will be counting on Rodgers to man one of the outside cornerback spots. He fared fairly well the last few years when counted on to step into the lineup for the Eagles, but he's likely to be a full-time starter now -- and in one of the most complex, difficult situations in the league.

Brian Flores walks a tight rope with his defensive scheme, and if Rodgers isn't up to the task, things might change dramatically on that side of the ball.

NFC South

The Falcons haven't had a good pass rush since approximately 1952, and they weren't even founded until 1966. It's unfair to put the burden of years of failure on a pair of rookies, but the Falcons invested so much in them (especially Pearce, for whom they traded up and gave away their 2026 first-rounder) that it almost has to work out right away for the investment to pay off.

For Bryce Young's late-season "breakout" to be more than a mere blip, the Panthers have to put him in better position to succeed. That starts with giving him a true, target-earning No. 1 wide receiver, which he hasn't had at all through his first two seasons, when his top target was aging slot man Adam Thielen. McMillan consistently earned volume during his college career, and took advantage of it in a big way. His big frame and ability to create yards after the catch should make for a strong with with Young, as well.

Olave is a really, really good player. And the Saints need him, desperately, to stay on the field. He has unfortunately struggled with concussions during his career, including last year. If he can't stay healthy, that is both terribly bad for Olave himself, and for the Saints.

Wirfs is one of the small handful of best tackles -- nay, offensive linemen in all of football. He unfortunately aggravated the knee injury that forced him to miss time last season and underwent surgery to alleviate the issue, meaning he is in danger of missing the start of the 2025 season.

So much of Tampa's success last season was undergirded by having one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Without Wirfs, it's much more difficult for that success to be replicated. Even if he misses only a few games, he might not be himself when he comes back early in the season.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: The new additions on defense

The Cards did head coach Jonathan Gannon a solid this offseason and finally invested some resources into their defense. Not only did they use each of their first five draft picks on defensive players (Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, Jordan Burch, Cody Simon and Denzel Burke), they also splashed the post for Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency.

That is a ton of new talent, and Arizona needs it to coalesce into an average or better unit in order to improve on its performance during the first two seasons of the Gannon era.

There's a reason we identified Adams to the Rams as a potential fit before free agency even opened. We know what it looks like when Matthew Stafford has two elite wide receivers to work with, and despite his advancing age, Adams remains elite. He also brings more inside-outside versatility to the offense than did his predecessor, Cooper Kupp.

He somehow gives L.A.'s offense an even higher ceiling if he can maintain a similar level of play to where he has been for the last few years.

We know the deal with McCaffrey. When healthy, he is the best running back in football, a versatile force unlike many the game has ever seen. But he's also struggled to stay healthy over the years, including last year.

He's apparently looking great in camp, and if he returns to something resembling peak form, the Niners are going to bounce back in a big way from last year's disappointment.

Seattle Seahawks: The entire offensive line

We know what it can look like when Sam Darnold is playing behind a porous offensive line and constantly under siege. Just look at the difference between how he played for almost the entire season in Minnesota last year, and how he played in the Vikings' final two games of the season.

Seattle desperately needs to keep pressure out of his face, or the contract it gave him this offseason will end up looking really bad, really fast. This is an offensive line that has struggled in its own right over the last few seasons, so there is going to need to be some significant improvement to make good on the investment in Darnold.

AFC East

The Bills have been looking for that "finishing touch" pass rusher for the last several years, and Bosa is the latest attempt at finding him. We know he struggles to stay healthy, but he remains damn good whenever he's out there. Buffalo would probably be best served managing his regular-season reps to keep him healthy for the playoffs, where hopefully he can take the defense to another level.

We saw the heights Phillips can reach during his first two NFL seasons, during which he racked up 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits. But he's played just 12 combined games over the last two years, having suffered season-ending injuries to his Achilles and then his knee. When he's out there, he makes Miami's pass rush a forced to be reckoned with. But he needs to be out there, which he hasn't been often enough in recent seasons.

Drake Maye had one of the NFL's worst supporting casts last season, and the offensive line was the biggest issue. The Pats used the No. 4 overall pick on Campbell to be the largest building block in the effort to overhaul it, and if he can solidify the left tackle spot for years to come, that'll be well worth the investment.

Gardner didn't have his best season in 2024. In fact, it was pretty clearly his worst season. He allowed a career high in receiving uyards on throws where he was targeted despite facing fewer targets than in either of his first two years. He gave up nearly twice as many yards per reception as he did in 2023. He had a career low seven pass breakups and took a career high 10 penalties. If he can get back to being arguably the best corner in the league, that will go a long way toward helping Aaron Glenn rebuild this team.

AFC North

The Ravens were fantastic offensively from the jump last season, but their season didn't truly take off until their figured things out on defense. And that happened when they figured things out on the back end.

Two key figures from that unit last season are gone, though: Brandon Stephens signed with the Jets and Ar'Darius Washington (whose emergence was especially important) tore his Achilles this offseason. Starks needs to step into Washington's role right away and the Ravens need either Alexander (if healthy) or Awuzie to lock down a corner spot.

The Bengals need to either pay Trey Hendrickson or trade him. That's it.

Cleveland Browns: RB Quinshon Judkins and RB Dylan Sampson

With the Deshaun Watson experiment mercifully over, the Browns will likely shift back to the style of offense with which they actually had some success under Kevin Stefanski. That makes running the ball more important, but they won't have Nick Chubb to do it this time around.

That means the rookies are going to have to play a significant role for a team that is very likely to have major issues at quarterback. And Judkins now how legal issues to deal with due to his domestic violence allegation. That could very well keep him off the field entirely, depending on when the issue is resolved at both a legal and NFL level.

Pittsburgh gave up Minkah Fitzpatrick in order to bring in Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. That's a major, major change for what has been one of the NFL's premier defenses for as long as Fitzpatrick was patrolling the back end. We've seen what it looks like when Ramsey is at his best. The Steelers need him to be at his best.

AFC South

As we wrote about Fisher: "Fisher played sparingly as a rookie. He made five starts, including in each of the last four regular season games, and he played double-digit snaps in two others. He was drafted to eventually take over at one of the tackle spots, and he'll likely hold down the right side of the line for Houston this season. The Texans were an absolute mess up front in 2024, so he'll be part of what is an extensive makeover for this season. He struggled during his time on the field, so he'll also have to take a step forward in terms of his actual performance. If he can't, then at least the Texans signed Trent Brown, who can be a reliable stop-gap option."

Robinson will have to hold down the left side of the line, and if he can't, well, at least the Texans drafted Aireontae Ersery in the second round, who will likely be asked to step up if Robinson falters. (Or if he just wins the job in camp.)

Indy has been one of the league's most nondescript team over the last few seasons. Bringing in a true No. 1 cornerback in Ward and a Swiss army knife defensive back in Bynum should inject some dynamism into the team's defense. If they can elevate the secondary to new heights, perhaps that can make the Colts into a different kind of team.

Hunter is the most unique player to enter the NFL in ... decades? A true two-way superstar in college, we simply have no frame of reference for what to expect from him in the pros. This is a guy who won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best wide receiver in 2024, and wide receiver wasn't even his best position. The Jags clearly have big plans for him on both sides of the ball, as they should.

Tennessee Titans: OT Dan Moore

Last year's No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, came into his rookie season with a supporting cast that looked strong on the surface but was revealed to be not be so thanks to a combination of porous offensive line play and dreadful play-calling and scheming.

The Titans have surrounded this year's No. 1 pick, Cam Ward, with a similar-looking cast of players, and they'll be hoping against hope that their investment on Moore to protect Ward's blind side pays off so that he can have a normal rookie year, rather than having to run for his life as Williams often did during his own debut campaign. (And hoping that Ward does a better job of playing on time than did Williams, who often exacerbated the line issues by holding the ball for way too long.)

AFC West

We debated using the Broncos' defensive newcomers (Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron chief among them) for their representative here; but the defense was already one of the best in the NFL in 2024, so we went with someone whose emergence would make the offense an entirely different animal to deal with this season.

Mims barely played as a rookie (38% of snaps) and actually played even *less* during his sophomore season (27%), but he made the absolute most of his opportunities down the stretch and showed that he needs to be on the field much more often. From Week 10 on, he caught 37 passes for 447 yards and six touchdowns, a full-season pace of 69-950-13. The touchdowns are a bit fluky, but if he can be anywhere close to a 1,000-yard receiver, that's a major boon for a Denver passing game that needs a complement to Courtland Sutton.

The Chiefs offensive line fell apart last year. They signed Moore to provide insurance at left tackle and had Simmons fall into their lap in the draft. They badly need one of them to play well enough that Patrick Mahomes isn't constantly looking over his shoulder, and can finally tap into the explosive element of the offense the team has been missing over the last two years.

When you invest a top-six pick into a running back, he damn well better be dominant right away.

With Bosa now in Buffalo, Tuipulotu will have to be a full-time player for the first time in his career. He's played 74% and 67% of the snaps through his first two seasons, and that number could jump into the 80s or 90s this year. He's already shown that he is a good enough pass rusher to merit the additional playing time (he has 13 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 29 hits in two years), but now he has to maintain that with a larger role and responsibility across from Khalil Mack.