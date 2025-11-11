Most likely options to replace Brian Daboll with Giants; Eagles win defensive battle in Green Bay
🏈 Five things to know Tuesday
- Philadelphia won an ugly game in Green Bay. Points came at a premium on "Monday Night Football," but the Eagles were able to edge out the Packers after a scoreless first half. In the end, Philadelphia won, 10-7, to advance to 7-2, while Green Bay fell to 5-3-1.
- Dan Quinn is taking over as defensive coordinator in Washington. The Commander's nightmare season keeps finding new ways to disappoint, including giving up 154 points in the past four games. Quinn now takes over defensive playcalling after a 3-7 start to the season. Defensive lineman Daron Payne received a one-game suspension for punching Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown in the face during last week's loss, further compounding the team's issues.
- MLB announced the Rookie of the Year award winners. Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz took home the honors in the AL, while Braves catcher Drake Baldwin won the award in the NL. Kurtz and Baldwin both ran away with the voting, with Kurtz receiving all 30 first-place votes.
- Rob Gronkowski is unretiring ... so he can sign a one-day contract to retire as a New England Patriot. Gronkowski will sign his short-term deal at 12:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
- John Cena continues to make WWE history. Having already broken the record for most world championship reigns in wrestling history earlier in the year, he added "Grand Slam Champion" to his list of accomplishments when Cena won the Intercontinental Championship on WWE Raw on Monday night.
🏈 Do not miss this: Giants fire coach Brian Daboll
Sunday saw the Giants lose a fourth consecutive game when the team fell to the Bears, 24-20. That loss marked the final Giants game with Brian Daboll as coach. Daboll was on the hot seat entering the season and recent reports suggested Giants owner John Mara intended to fire the coach immediately following the Giants' disastrous loss to the Broncos. But rather than pulling the trigger at the end of Week 7, Daboll was given three more games as coach, and the team lost them all.
On Monday, Daboll was fired by the Giants. His record on the season was 2-8 this season, dropping his career record as the Giants' coach to 20-40-1. New York general manager Joe Schoen will not follow Daboll out the door and will be leading the search for the next coach.
We have plenty more to read on the Giants' coaching situation, including:
- A ranking of 10 options to take over as Giants coach, including some big names such as Bill Belichick and Lane Kiffin.
- Of course, Kiffin does not seem to be a realistic option to take the headset in New York.
- Also, get up to speed on new Giants interim coach Mike Kafka.
🏀 Could a nightmare start to the season lead to Mavericks GM Nico Harrison's firing?
Nico Harrison lost the confidence of almost all Mavericks fans when he traded megastar Luka Dončić in February (Dončić is on a historic tear to start the season in Los Angeles). Harrison didn't win back many fans, even as the Mavs lucked into an odds-defying No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, or with any other recent moves.
Dallas sits at 3-8 to start the season and ranks dead last in the NBA in offense. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, the player Harrison traded Dončić for, is injured, just as he was shortly after last season's trade. Landing Cooper Flagg with the lottery pick was great for the future of the team, but Flagg's season start has been anything but impressive. Jasmyn Wimbish believes the real problem is the rest of Dallas' broken offense.
Sam Quinn dug down into why Harrison being fired would be a blessing for Dallas fans.
- Quinn: "Given how poorly basically everything in Dallas has gone since the Dončić trade, it's fair to suggest Harrison's personal, short-term interests do not align with the team's long-term interests. That was frankly true the moment Harrison considered trading Dončić, as no general manager is more valuable than a 25-year-old MVP candidate, but it's even truer today, as the situation has so glaringly deteriorated.
"It's somewhat astounding that there's even some hope left to be found here. The Mavericks had a 1.8% chance of landing Flagg. He is in Dallas purely through chance, not deft management on Harrison's part. Nothing the Mavericks have actually chosen to do over the past 10 months suggests that this team deserves the chance to salvage the most inexplicable trade in NBA history. But they have it if they're prepared to seize it, and seizing it effectively means admitting that the Dončić trade was a mistake. Nobody is less likely to do that than the person who made it."
🤼 It's UFC 322 fight week!
UFC 322 goes down on Saturday, one of the two final UFC numbered events before the world's leading fight promotion moves to Paramount+. UFC 322 is stacked with some big names and big fights, and makes for a great event if you want to introduce yourself to the thrills of a big fight night.
Two championships are on the line on Saturday. In the main event, Jack Della Maddalena will put his welterweight championship on the line against Islam Makhachev, a mauling machine who vacated the lightweight title to move up in weight for a crack at a title in a second weight class. The co-main event is just as good, and with a similar storyline, as Zhang Weili vacates the women's strawweight title to move up and challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight championship in one of the biggest fights in women's mixed martial arts history.
CBS Sports' Brian Campbell broke down the biggest storylines to know ahead of UFC 322.
- Campbell: "How much greater can Islam Makhachev be? From a historical standpoint, that's the biggest question surrounding the 34-year-old native of Dagestan, Russia, who looks to become the 11th two-division champion in UFC history when he challenges Della Maddalena for his 170-pound title. Not only has Makhachev not lost since just his second UFC fight in 2015 (a first-round knockout against Adriano Martins), he can equal Anderson Silva's UFC record of 16 consecutive wins should he be victorious on Saturday. Already on the short list of the greatest fighters in the promotion's 32-year history, there's a wonder as to whether Makhachev might be able to extend his legacy even further than the daunting shadow of his long-time teammate and coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired undefeated in 2020 as the reigning lightweight champion and pound-for-pound king. The 27-1 Makhachev, a perennial P4P standout who is already the record holder for most UFC lightweight title defenses with four, is a more complete fighter than Nurmagomedov but he will need to prove he can carry his power and skill set up to welterweight in order to further cement his greatness."
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The UEFA Women's Champions League returns on Tuesday. CBS Sports has a UWCL Power Rankings to get you ready for all the action that will stream live on Paramount+.
- The Bengals could be getting Joe Burrow back under center soon, with the team opening Burrow's 21-day injury window.
- The Brian Kelly situation continues as the former LSU coach rejected a settlement after being fired.
- MLB and major sportsbooks have limited prop bets on total pitches amid the Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz gambling scandal. Clase and Ortiz have been indicted for allegedly rigging pitch counts.
- It's rankings madness! First, we have the CBS Sports ranking of all teams in FBS, the CBS Sports 136. We also have the college football Week 12 power ratings.
- From football, we head to college basketball, where Arizona and Alabama entered the top 10 of the coaches poll. Meanwhile, Houston jumped Purdue for the No. 1 spot in AP Top 25.
- On the women's side of things, UConn kept its grip on the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25, while Baylor and USC entered the top 10.
- Despite being the reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool's chances of repeating seem dim unless the team goes on a wild run of success.
- We have 10 big questions heading into the 2025-26 MLB offseason.
- Cardinals wideout Zay Jones is officially out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Valerenga at Roma, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: VfL Wolfsburg at OL Lyonnes, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Paris FC at Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea at St. Pölten, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
🏀 Clemson at No. 2 South Carolina (W), 6 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 Wake Forest at No. 6 Michigan (M), 6:30 p.m. on FS1
🏀 No. 4 Duke at Army (M), 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏀 Florida State at No. 10 Florida (M), 7 p.m. on SEC Network
🏒 Maple Leafs at Bruins, 7 p.m. on TNT/truTV
🏀 Maine at No. 10 NC State (W), 7 p.m. on ACC Network
🏀 No. 9 Kentucky at No. 12 Louisville (M), 8 p.m on ESPN
🏀 Celtics at 76ers, 8 p.m. on NBC
🏈 Ohio at Western Michigan, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 14 Illinois (M), 8:30 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Northern Arizona at No. 5 Arizona (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN+
🏀 Delaware at No. 7 BYU (M), 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏒 Ducks at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV
🏀 No. 23 Creighton vs. No. 19 Gonzaga (M), 10 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Nuggets at Kings, 11 p.m. on NBC