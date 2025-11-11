Brent Brookhouse here to walk you through your Tuesday morning in the sports world -- and a special thank you to all of our service members on this Veterans Day.

If there's anything you should have realized since I took over Tuesday morning duties, it's that I'm a true sports sicko. Fall Tuesdays provide loaded calendars of sports action. From meaningful games in major leagues to classic MACtion, you can firmly plant yourself in front of a television -- or sneak some viewing action on your laptop -- from the afternoon until late in the night to take in a variety of sports action.

Today is no different, with action on the hardwood, on the ice, on the gridiron and on the pitch to get you through your day.

Let's get right into everything you need to know this morning before we break down how you can spend your entire day watching points pile up around the world.

🏈 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Giants fire coach Brian Daboll

Sunday saw the Giants lose a fourth consecutive game when the team fell to the Bears, 24-20. That loss marked the final Giants game with Brian Daboll as coach. Daboll was on the hot seat entering the season and recent reports suggested Giants owner John Mara intended to fire the coach immediately following the Giants' disastrous loss to the Broncos. But rather than pulling the trigger at the end of Week 7, Daboll was given three more games as coach, and the team lost them all.

On Monday, Daboll was fired by the Giants. His record on the season was 2-8 this season, dropping his career record as the Giants' coach to 20-40-1. New York general manager Joe Schoen will not follow Daboll out the door and will be leading the search for the next coach.

We have plenty more to read on the Giants' coaching situation, including:

🏀 Could a nightmare start to the season lead to Mavericks GM Nico Harrison's firing?

Nico Harrison lost the confidence of almost all Mavericks fans when he traded megastar Luka Dončić in February (Dončić is on a historic tear to start the season in Los Angeles). Harrison didn't win back many fans, even as the Mavs lucked into an odds-defying No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, or with any other recent moves.

Dallas sits at 3-8 to start the season and ranks dead last in the NBA in offense. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, the player Harrison traded Dončić for, is injured, just as he was shortly after last season's trade. Landing Cooper Flagg with the lottery pick was great for the future of the team, but Flagg's season start has been anything but impressive. Jasmyn Wimbish believes the real problem is the rest of Dallas' broken offense.

Sam Quinn dug down into why Harrison being fired would be a blessing for Dallas fans.

Quinn: "Given how poorly basically everything in Dallas has gone since the Dončić trade, it's fair to suggest Harrison's personal, short-term interests do not align with the team's long-term interests. That was frankly true the moment Harrison considered trading Dončić, as no general manager is more valuable than a 25-year-old MVP candidate, but it's even truer today, as the situation has so glaringly deteriorated.



"It's somewhat astounding that there's even some hope left to be found here. The Mavericks had a 1.8% chance of landing Flagg. He is in Dallas purely through chance, not deft management on Harrison's part. Nothing the Mavericks have actually chosen to do over the past 10 months suggests that this team deserves the chance to salvage the most inexplicable trade in NBA history. But they have it if they're prepared to seize it, and seizing it effectively means admitting that the Dončić trade was a mistake. Nobody is less likely to do that than the person who made it."

🤼 It's UFC 322 fight week!

UFC 322 goes down on Saturday, one of the two final UFC numbered events before the world's leading fight promotion moves to Paramount+. UFC 322 is stacked with some big names and big fights, and makes for a great event if you want to introduce yourself to the thrills of a big fight night.

Two championships are on the line on Saturday. In the main event, Jack Della Maddalena will put his welterweight championship on the line against Islam Makhachev, a mauling machine who vacated the lightweight title to move up in weight for a crack at a title in a second weight class. The co-main event is just as good, and with a similar storyline, as Zhang Weili vacates the women's strawweight title to move up and challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight championship in one of the biggest fights in women's mixed martial arts history.

CBS Sports' Brian Campbell broke down the biggest storylines to know ahead of UFC 322.

Campbell: "How much greater can Islam Makhachev be? From a historical standpoint, that's the biggest question surrounding the 34-year-old native of Dagestan, Russia, who looks to become the 11th two-division champion in UFC history when he challenges Della Maddalena for his 170-pound title. Not only has Makhachev not lost since just his second UFC fight in 2015 (a first-round knockout against Adriano Martins), he can equal Anderson Silva's UFC record of 16 consecutive wins should he be victorious on Saturday. Already on the short list of the greatest fighters in the promotion's 32-year history, there's a wonder as to whether Makhachev might be able to extend his legacy even further than the daunting shadow of his long-time teammate and coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired undefeated in 2020 as the reigning lightweight champion and pound-for-pound king. The 27-1 Makhachev, a perennial P4P standout who is already the record holder for most UFC lightweight title defenses with four, is a more complete fighter than Nurmagomedov but he will need to prove he can carry his power and skill set up to welterweight in order to further cement his greatness."



📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Valerenga at Roma, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: VfL Wolfsburg at OL Lyonnes, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Paris FC at Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea at St. Pölten, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 Clemson at No. 2 South Carolina (W), 6 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Wake Forest at No. 6 Michigan (M), 6:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 No. 4 Duke at Army (M), 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Florida State at No. 10 Florida (M), 7 p.m. on SEC Network

🏒 Maple Leafs at Bruins, 7 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 Maine at No. 10 NC State (W), 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🏀 No. 9 Kentucky at No. 12 Louisville (M), 8 p.m on ESPN

🏀 Celtics at 76ers, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Ohio at Western Michigan, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 14 Illinois (M), 8:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Northern Arizona at No. 5 Arizona (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 Delaware at No. 7 BYU (M), 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏒 Ducks at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 No. 23 Creighton vs. No. 19 Gonzaga (M), 10 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Nuggets at Kings, 11 p.m. on NBC