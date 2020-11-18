After Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19, at least eight members of the team's starting defense are being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Networ's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Several other members of the Raiders' roster have also been placed on the team's COVID-19 list.

High-risk contact with Ferrell was what led to the significant number of players who were placed on the Raiders' COVID-19 list on Wednesday. And while they will not be allowed to participate in this week's practices, each player will be eligible to face the Chiefs on Sunday if they test negative for the virus throughout the week. The Raiders, 6-3 and in second place in the AFC West, defeating the defending champion Chiefs in Kansas City back in Week 5, 40-32.

Earlier this month, the Raiders were fined $500,000 and Jon Gruden an additional $150,000 for COVID-19 violations related to offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test back in late October. The Raiders were also docked a 2021 six-round pick. Brown was hospitalized after suffering a mishap with an IV prior to the Raiders' Week 8 victory over the Browns. Brown, who was taken to a hospital before the start of the game, had air enter his bloodstream and it required immediate medical attention, according to NFL Network's Rappoport and Pelissero.

The escalated fines and the loss of a draft pick are the results of the Raiders being a repeat offender of the NFL's COVID-19 policy. Back in Week 2, Gruden was fined $100,000 by the league for failing to appropriately wear a face covering during the team's victory over the Saints. The Raiders were fined an additional $250,000.

Las Vegas has lost more than $1.2 million for NFL COVID-related fines. The Raiders have been fined $350,000 for a mask violation, $165,000 for mask-less players at a fundraiser, $50,000 for an unauthorized locker room visitor, and $650,000 for Brown's situation.