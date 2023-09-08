The NFL season commenced on Thursday night but kicks into overdrive this weekend. The work done by general managers this offseason will be on full display. They will be watching with bated breath to learn whether or not their teams' weaknesses will prove to be fatal in their pursuit of the ultimate prize.

With that in mind, here is a look at the most pressing positional needs for every NFL team:

AFC

Bengals: Offensive guard

Cincinnati does not have a dire need in any particular spot as the starting lineup is well-positioned. The franchise has invested significant resources into the offensive line over the past two offseasons but still have positions to fill before Joe Burrow can feel secure. Jonah Williams is a relative unknown at the right tackle position. Alex Cappa and Ted Karras played well last season but the team needs to identify some long-term building blocks. Cordell Volson is slated to start at left guard.

Safety is another position to consider because Dax Hill has not had extended playing time to this point.

Bills: Linebacker

There are not any fatal flaws that stand out as Buffalo answered a few of its most pressing needs in the draft by taking Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and Florida offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence. However, they did not aggressively look to replace Tremaine Edmunds after he departed in free agency. They have some options on the roster but none have risen to the occasion yet.

Broncos: Defensive line

Dre'Mont Jones left Denver in free agency. The Broncos are left with some overperforming players at the position and one has to wonder if that is sustainable moving forward. Mike Purcell is one of the key contributors at 32 years old. Length and depth were integral in head coach Sean Payton's time with the Saints and that will be challenged early in his time with Denver.

Browns: Linebacker

If able to stay healthy, the linebackers should not be a huge concern for Cleveland. The problem is that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II, Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. have all dealt with injuries. They have already lost Jacob Phillips and Jordan Kunaszyk for at least a period of time with injuries. Phillips was lost for the year. The unit should benefit greatly from having an improved interior defensive line in front of them.

Chargers: Defensive tackle

Los Angeles has added players at the position in recent offseasons but it has not produced the results it had hoped. Morgan Fox, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson need to be the best versions of themselves. There are similarities between rookie Scott Matlock and Fox as well.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle

Kansas City looked lost at wide receiver in their opening loss, but ultimately it's defensive tackle that's most pressing. They lost some of their interior defensive line depth in free agency, and that essentially leaves the Chiefs with Chris Jones, who has been holding out for a new contract. Jones has been fantastic for the defending Super Bowl champions, but the Chiefs need to keep loading up on the defensive front to withstand some of these grueling AFC battles. They took Texas' Keondre Coburn in the later rounds of the NFL Draft and traded for Neil Farrell Jr. but it may not answer their needs for the upcoming season.

Colts: Linebacker

Indianapolis has been robbed of its depth at the position in recent years with Anthony Walker Jr. and Bobby Okereke moving on in free agency. The Colts have done a good job of finding players at the position but it is a position group that does not inspire a lot of confidence beyond Shaquille Leonard.

Edge rusher is another area of concern. They need to find a way to apply more pressure. Cornerback is also a big mystery.

Dolphins: Offensive guard

Tight end is the position most bereft of talent on the roster but offensive guard will have a bigger impact on the season. Free agent addition Isaiah Wynn has moved to left guard, which is a relative unknown at this level. Offensive tackle play was much improved last season, and Connor Williams was fantastic at center in his first season after signing in free agency. Miami's offensive guard play was not up to expectations and the season relies upon Tua Tagovailoa's health.

Jaguars: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle has the lowest ceiling on the roster. They need consistent play from that group because the rest of the roster is ready to compete in that division.

Jacksonville has made ample investment into the cornerback position in recent years. The Jaguars signed free agents Darious Williams and Shaq Griffin, in addition to spending a first-round selection on C.J. Henderson and a second-round selection on Tyson Campbell, who remains a building block at the position moving forward. The Jaguars need more from that group, especially after releasing Griffin. They took three late-round flyers on the position but time will tell how those pan out.

Jets: Offensive tackle

Left tackle Duane Brown recently turned 38 and Mekhi Becton was flipped to the right side. It is reasonable to wonder if either is a viable solution for the duration of the season. General manager Joe Douglas has built a roster that has few limitations.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

New England was slated to start Trent Brown -- who has played six of his eight seasons at right tackle -- on the left side and 34-year-old Riley Reiff on the right side. The position was already viewed as a concern, then it was learned that Reiff will miss at least the first four games on the injured reserve. Calvin Anderson is slated to start at right tackle after three seasons with the Broncos. The team could theoretically move starting guard Michael Onwenu to right tackle, which he played the better part of four games as a rookie in 2021, in a pinch. No matter how the Patriots choose to reshuffle the deck, the offensive line is going to be a concern without any additions.

Raiders: Interior offensive lineman

Las Vegas addressed essentially every position other than the offensive line during the draft. It is a big area of concern as Jimmy Garoppolo settles in as the starter. The Raiders have a wealth of weapons in the pass game but Garoppolo may not have the time to distribute the football. There are glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball, including defensive tackle, cornerback and linebacker. Depth at edge rusher gets thinner if Chandler Jones does not make an appearance.

Ravens: Edge rusher

Baltimore has done a good job of constructing the roster in a way that they have few weaknesses. Baltimore has a collection of young talent -- Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and now Tavius Robinson -- but none have consistently produced at this level. The signing of Jadeveon Clowney gives them some veteran leadership but Clowney has 14 total sacks over the past four years.

Steelers: Linebacker

Linebacker has been and still is an issue for the always consistent AFC franchise. Cole Holcomb is a high-volume tackler and Elandon Roberts has been a reliable performer during a portion of New England's run. It is not a high ceiling group but the Steelers defensive line is one of the best in the league. They will keep some of those blockers off the second-level talent.

Texans: Defensive tackle

If you squint, Houston has a viable contributor at nearly every position but the defensive line is the most pressing need even after adding Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 overall. They lacked true difference-makers who can impact the opposing quarterback and hold up at the point of attack last season. Demeco Ryans' starting unit is not bad but it lacks depth and that is one area where teams want options to rotate players in and out.

Titans: Linebacker

From an individual position standpoint, head coach Mike Vrabel has a big need at the position he played in the NFL. The average fan would have a hard time naming any linebacker on their roster. Fortunately, the defensive line is a strength so that should free up some of those linebackers.

The offensive line remains a work in progress as well.

NFC

49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency; that could prove to be a big need for the 49ers. It is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line, however. Spencer Burford had some success as a rookie but they will be relying on him heavily this season.

Bears: Interior offensive line

Chicago's roster is honestly not bad. They lack star talent but that is not to say it is not on the roster; it is just young talent. Edge rusher had been a huge need but they made good free agent signings in Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker. The starting defensive tackles are not consistent success stories but they have a few promising youngsters behind them.

The interior offensive line could be solid but it could also be really bad. The floor is much lower than the ceiling is high. Depth is a bigger concern.

Buccaneers: Offensive line

The defense has big names and proven veterans. Most of them are free agents after the season. Tampa Bay's offensive line is a mystery. Its most proven asset, Tristan Wirfs, is transitioning from right tackle to the left. The new right tackle, Luke Goedeke, played left guard last season. Right guard Cody Mauch is making his first appearance. It may work out fine but it is a lot of moving pieces in front of first-year quarterback starter Baker Mayfield.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle

Projected key free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, EDGE L.J. Collier, QB Josh Dobbs, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Greg Dortch



Spin a wheel and state your case for the defensive position it lands on with the Cardinals. Their defense features a lot of names who would stump the average fan. The Cardinals need help on the exterior and interior of the defensive line. The Cardinals lost J.J. Watt to retirement but Zach Allen also departed in free agency. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation where he had a wealth of options along the defensive front.

Commanders: Tight end

Washington selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the first round, so that opened the door for the team to explore other positions as the draft progressed. With a young quarterback expected to start this season, it is important for the Commanders to find a reliable outlet at tight end for Sam Howell. Tight ends accounted for 45 receptions and less than 500 yards last season. Logan Thomas is the most reliable of the bunch but even he has dealt with injury.

Cowboys: Defensive tackle

Dallas' starting unit was fortified this offseason so one has to split hairs just to find a reasonable choice for the team's most pressing need. The Cowboys have players to fill essential roles but play has not been consistent, which is why they drafted Michigan's Mazi Smith in the first round. With some young talent on the roster, the hope is that this becomes a position of strength for the Cowboys by season's end. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is known to get the most out of his players.

Eagles: Safety

Philadelphia's roster is not lacking for talent. The Eagles have addressed essentially every problem area on their roster. Reed Blankenship picked up some valuable playing experience last season and they signed Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. It is a bit of an unknown how they will perform this season but there is at least reason for optimism.

Falcons: Linebacker

Atlanta should be cooking on offense this season adding offensive guard Matthew Bergeron and running back Bijan Robinson to a unit that already featured tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. They will go as far as quarterback Desmond Ridder takes them.

Atlanta has added some bodies to that defensive front this offseason but the linebacker group remains a problem. They will continue developing Troy Andersen but will be overly reliant on unproven talent around him. Wide receiver is another position where the depth beyond London is worrisome.

Giants: Linebacker

New York's starting lineup is in good shape from a talent perspective. It is just a matter of those players performing. The Giants signed Bobby Okereke in free agency and traded for Isaiah Simmons but how that group comes together is more an idea than proof of concept. New York did a good job of addressing needs and depth is more of the concern right now. Cornerback and offensive guard are those three spots they could continue adding bodies to ahead of the season.

Lions: Wide receiver

A year ago, Detroit drafted Jameson Williams to shoulder some of the playmaking obligation in that offense. Williams will serve a suspension to begin the season and that places all of the responsibility back on Amon-Ra St. Brown despite the presence of Josh Reynolds and Marvin Jones. Reynolds did have a nice game in the opener, with four catches for 80 yards against the Chiefs. They could use another gamebreaker with or without Williams, but that could be difficult to find at this stage.

The Lions are otherwise in a good position to compete.

Packers: Safety

Green Bay has some interior offensive linemen who have played and played well, but this is an important year for that group. They may need to steer some assets in that direction next year. However, safety is more of a problem for the upcoming season. Darnell Savage has been disappointing and there is little else to feel confident about in that room.

Panthers: Defensive tackle

Carolina drafted its quarterback of the future when Alabama's Bryce Young was announced as the No. 1 overall selection. After the draft, cornerback remains a position that could be addressed in the short and long term. They added some bodies to the edge rusher and defensive tackle roles but there is no one locked in as a regular contributor beyond returning stars Derrick Brown and edge rusher Brian Burns; except perhaps Shy Tuttle.

Rams: Edge rusher

The interior offensive line was a big need after the offensive tackle positions fell apart around them last season. The Rams drafted TCU interior offensive lineman Steve Avila and traded for Kevin Dotson. They should be much improved. The attention turns to the defensive side of the ball.

Their best running back requested a trade at one point last season and wide receiver Allen Robinson was recently dealt. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been traded. There is really no reason to keep defensive tackle Aaron Donald at this point other than him being the heart of that franchise. Holes exist everywhere on the roster but the pass rush is the biggest concern. Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown, Byron Young Nick Hampton, Michael Hoecht and Zach VanValkenburg -- who among that group has proven that they can heat up the opposing quarterback at this level? Los Angeles needs someone to step up.

Saints: Linebacker

New Orleans drafted Clemson's Bryan Bresee to create a pass rush from the interior, but that is a group that needs to get stronger up the middle. They signed Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in the offseason but those two have big shoes to fill. The defensive line has set the tone for the NFC South franchise for years and they may lack that edge this season.

The offensive line could struggle more than many expect.

Seahawks: Offensive guard

General manager John Schneider has found several long-term contributors over the past two years. Offensive guard is the biggest need for that team. The Seahawks could use a starter and most certainly need accountable depth.

They need to find more consistent pass-rush options to take some of the pressure off the secondary, but they did select Derick Hall in the second round to potentially be that answer.

Vikings: Cornerback

Minnesota made a splash drafting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison on Day 1 to pair with Justin Jefferson. The Vikings signed veteran cornerback Byron Murphy in free agency and have some young players worth developing, but that is a spot that requires more consistent play. Mekhi Blackmon is another developmental body in that room but Minnesota needs to see how those players respond when live bullets start flying.

Defensive tackle is another spot where someone needs to step up and set the tone.