Most Super Bowl rings: Tom Brady could win record sixth title by beating Rams in Super Bowl LIII

Tom Brady has another shot at history on Sunday for the Patriots. After failing to get ring No. 6 last year against the Eagles, he'll give it another go against the Rams. Currently, Brady sits at five Super Bowl wins, tied with Charles Haley for the most in NFL history. He's been the mainstay in the Patriots dynasty -- alongside head coach Bill Belichick -- and it shows in the Patriots' success over the last 18 years.

Not only would it be Brady's sixth Super Bowl ring, it would be the Patriots' as well. The Cowboys and 49ers are tied with New Engalnd at five rings apiece, and the Steelers are at the top with six. A win would tie the Patriots with the Steelers for the most ever, and they've all been since 2001.

Brady is currently 5-3 in Super Bowl appearances, further demonstrating the utter stranglehold the Patriots have on the AFC.

Haley played for two dynasties: The 49ers in the 1980s, and the Cowboys in the '90s. Below Brady and Haley, 33 players have four Super Bowl Rings. Five of those came with multiple teams, 22 were with the Steelers in the '70s, and another six were with the 49ers.

Here's a look at the winningest players in NFL history. Brady could pull away from the pack with a win on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream here on CBSSports.com or on CBS All Access.

Player Super Bowls wins Team(s) Tom Brady 5 Patriots Charles Haley 5 49ers (2), Cowboys (3) Adam Vinatieri 4 Patriots (3), Colts (1) Joe Montana 4 San Francisco 49ers Keena Turner 4 San Francisco 49ers Eric Wright 4 San Francisco 49ers Mike Wilson 4 San Francisco 49ers Ronnie Lott 4 San Francisco 49ers Jesse Sapolu 4 San Francisco 49ers Terry Bradshaw 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Franco Harris 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Lynn Swann 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Joe Greene 4 Pittsburgh Steelers John Stallworth 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Mel Blount 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Jack Ham 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Webster 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Donnie Shell 4 Pittsburgh Steelers L.C. Greenwood 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Gerry Mullins 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Larry Brown 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Wagner 4 Pittsburgh Steelers J.T. Thomas 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Loren Toews 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Jon Kolb 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Sam Davis 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Steven Furness 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Dwight White 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Randy Grossman 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Marv Fleming 4 Green Bay Packers (2), Miami Dolphins (2) Ted Hendricks 4 Indianapolis Colts (1), Oakland Raiders (3) Matt Millen 4 Oakland Raiders (2), San Francisco 49ers (2), Washington Redskins (1) Bill Romanowski 4 San Francisco 49ers (2), Denver Broncos (2)

Arguably the most fascinating part about this list is that it only contains two Patriots: Brady himself and Adam Vinatieri. It's a testament to the Pats' longevity and Brady's durability that he has a chance to go for No. 6 with so much roster turnover around him. It's also a testament to Bill Belichick's coaching, as he continues to win despite constantly mixing new blood into his formula for success.

