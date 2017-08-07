Mother of Jarvis Landry's child: 'I was not in any way physically harmed'

The Dolphins wideout is reportedly under investigation

It was reported earlier on Monday that Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry was under investigation for battery in an incident that involved the mother of his child. Later on Monday, Landry's girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, refuted those reports in a written statement.

Her entire statement is below:

Andy Slater provided the original report about the investigation into Landry:

The alleged incident took place in a Fort Lauderdale apartment earlier this year, multiple sources say. It involves Landry's girlfriend. 

She has not been cooperating with authorities, sources say.

After deciding to not drop the case, the Fort Lauderdale police department forwarded it to the Broward County State Attorney's Office.

Slater's report was then confirmed by other reporters. 

Besides Cerqueira's statement and the reports above, there isn't any other information out there at this time. A decision on charges is not expected to come this week, which means it could hover over Dolphins training camp. Meanwhile, expect the NFL to conduct its own investigation into the allegations. Even if Landry avoids being charged with anything, he could always face a suspension from the league. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been under investigation for alleged domestic violence for well over a year, but the NFL has still yet to issue a decision in his case. 

Meanwhile, Landry has been angling for a new contract this summer. Obviously, these reports could be one reason why the Dolphins haven't extended him yet.

