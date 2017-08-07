Mother of Jarvis Landry's child: 'I was not in any way physically harmed'

It was reported earlier on Monday that Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry was under investigation for battery in an incident that involved the mother of his child. Later on Monday, Landry's girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, refuted those reports in a written statement.

Her entire statement is below:

Andy Slater provided the original report about the investigation into Landry:

SLATER SCOOP: Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry under investigation for battery. Exclusive details - https://t.co/YcDWOBV2Mg pic.twitter.com/G3xW3IKd2q — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 7, 2017

The alleged incident took place in a Fort Lauderdale apartment earlier this year, multiple sources say. It involves Landry's girlfriend. She has not been cooperating with authorities, sources say. After deciding to not drop the case, the Fort Lauderdale police department forwarded it to the Broward County State Attorney's Office.

Slater's report was then confirmed by other reporters.

#Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Jarvis Landry is under investigation. I'm told it's a situation with the mother of his child & team has known — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2017 When the situation arose months ago, police came & looked into it. Did not prosecute. Jarvis Landry cooperated & provided info to #Dolphins — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2017

Besides Cerqueira's statement and the reports above, there isn't any other information out there at this time. A decision on charges is not expected to come this week, which means it could hover over Dolphins training camp. Meanwhile, expect the NFL to conduct its own investigation into the allegations. Even if Landry avoids being charged with anything, he could always face a suspension from the league. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been under investigation for alleged domestic violence for well over a year, but the NFL has still yet to issue a decision in his case.

Meanwhile, Landry has been angling for a new contract this summer. Obviously, these reports could be one reason why the Dolphins haven't extended him yet.