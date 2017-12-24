Muhammad Wilkerson may not play again in 2017 as he heads toward split with Jets

Muhammad Wilkerson, the Jets' highest paid player, is virtually certain to be elsewhere next season, with the relationship between him and the team in disarray and both parties bracing for a split this offseason. Wilkerson was left home from a recent road trip for being late, something he's been fined for frequently in the past, and may not play again this season, though he did return to practice last week.

Sources said Wilkerson expects to be released this offseason, and it would be shocking if the Jets paid him $17 million for 2018. If the Jets were to release him in-season, multiple playoff teams would likely have interest given his young age and past production, with teams like the Patriots, Chiefs and Ravens high on him in college. Wilkerson was drafted by a prior regime in New York, and there has been an undercurrent of tension between him and the team all season.

Wilkerson signed a five-year, $86 million deal in 2016 and his 2018 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 16. It would be beyond shocking if he is not gone by then, though the Jets are not in a rush to make any decisions at this point.