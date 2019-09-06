Multi-talented running back Christian McCaffrey shows off piano skills in Panthers hype video

Christian McCaffrey is a dominant running back on the field for the Carolina Panthers, but he has lesser known talents as well. The NFL star is also a skilled musician, and also known for his ability on the keys.

The Panthers took advantage of having such a talented player on their team and used the 23-year-old to help out in their latest hype video ahead of the 2019 NFL regular season.

The video starts with Run-CMC, appropriately nicknamed for his running and music ability, sitting down at the piano, playing a soft tune as the video fades into lowlights of last season and broadcasters voicing doubt about the team. You hear things like, "It is obvious that Cam [Newton] is not right physically," and "this is a horrific collapse, a terrible, terrible collapse," all while cutting back and forth to McCaffrey sitting at the instrument.

As the melody of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata builds, so does the excitement in the video, with head coach Ron Rivera saying, "When you lose, you come back bigger, that's it," marking the turning point.

From there it's fog, fire, touchdown celebrations and player signing news that comes together to end the piece and make Panthers fans more than ready for this upcoming season. And of course, McCaffrey is highlighted not only on the piano but on the field as well, being called one of the most exciting offensive players in all of football.

The Panthers using one of their own guys as background music for their season opener highlight video makes the entire thing one million times better.

CMC on the keys 🎹 pic.twitter.com/IYlIn2G6aw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 6, 2019

McCaffrey has said in the past that during the off season, or any period of down time, he likes to play music. He also plays the harmonica and often collaborates with his musician friends. He calls it a "great escape" and his friends and family note that they have never seen someone pick up a skill as quickly as McCaffrey did with music.

Despite spending a lot of time working on his football game, it seems like he is fitting in enough hours of practice on the piano as well. He often posts collaborations and pieces he has been playing on his social media. Is there anything CMC can't do?