In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, there was plenty of discussion about the Chiefs going for a three-peat and what it would do for them from a legacy perspective. The team went out and licensed Pat Riley's trademark and when writing about that, I pointed out that it was entirely possible the Eagles could end up finding motivation in the Chiefs preparing to celebrate three straight titles.

Turns out I was right. Because in the wake of Philly's win in Super Bowl LIX, Tim McManus of ESPN talked to several players who made it VERY clear that the Chiefs appearing to celebrate their third Super Bowl coronation before the game bothered them.

Brandon Graham, who made an improbable return to the field for the Super Bowl, called it "kind of a slap."

"That was motivation because it was kind of a slap to us," Graham said. "It was like, they ain't seen us yet. So, we heard that all week. And when the game came, execution was on point and together."

And defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was a monster on the field, was even more outspoken, speaking specifically about the copyright aspect of things and saying he was "definitely" fueled by the three-peat talk.

"Definitely," Williams said when asked if he was motivated by that chatter. "They were talking about getting the copyright and all that B.S. Throw that shit in the trash."

2025 Super Bowl: DeAndre Hopkins questions officiating and calls out media over refs after loss to Eagles Will Brinson

The motivation appeared clear from jump street with the Eagles getting home with four pass rushers all night long against Patrick Mahomes and completely flummoxing the Chiefs offense, to the tune of an incredibly underwhelming 23 total yards (no, really) at halftime of the game.

Before the Super Bowl, there was definitely a reasonable belief the Eagles were the better team and better roster, but the Chiefs might prevail because they had Mahomes on their side. It's been a central theme of the Chiefs' first two titles, with Mahomes overcoming better rosters -- the Eagles two years ago and the 49ers last year -- and just finding a way to win the game.

Sunday was completely different. The Eagles defense dominated Mahomes, who never got going until garbage time, with a pair of late touchdowns to DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy that made the game look a lot closer than it ever really was.

Philly was the much better team on Sunday and it seems like the idea Kansas City was just coming to town for a coronation of its dynasty certainly served as motivation for the defense.