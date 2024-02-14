The scene in Kansas City, Missouri, turned from celebratory to concerning on Wednesday during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade as local police say shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage. At least 10 people were shot, Kansas City Fire Department told CBS News and the victims were hospitalized.

Kansas City police say they have taken two armed individuals into custody for more investigation. Officers worked to clear Union Station itself and and have since released everyone from inside the station.

Officers on the scene worked to clear Union Station and asked people to leave the area "as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims."

They asked everyone in the area to avoid the Union Station parking garage, in order to let first responders through.

The Kanas City Police Department released a statement on the situation (via CBS News):

"At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck. There have been 2 armed people detained for more investigation. We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims. Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

Police said that multiple people were needing reunification and they set up "child reunification stations."

They asked any witnesses of the shooting to go to the "southwest corner of Pershing and Main."

This is a developing story. CBS Sports will update this story when more information is confirmed.