Multiple Ravens players sent off to locker room following testy exchange with John Harbaugh
Harbaugh still has high expectations for this Ravens defense
Things got hot on Friday during the Baltimore Ravens' practice. While much of the work this offseason has gone into the development of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson and an offense full of new additions, it was the defense that exhausted the coaching staff this week.
Mental mistakes. They can be the downfall of an NFL team. The Ravens were working on fourth-down situations, where the offense was charged with trying to get the defense to jump offsides. It worked several times, and after cornerback Cyrus Jones made the same mistake, it drew the ire of head coach John Harbaugh.
"We don't need dumb," Harbaugh told Jones after sending him to the sideline, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Jones then said something back, which led Harbaugh to send him off to the locker room.
Fellow defensive back Marlon Humphrey then said something which Harbaugh missed.
"Got something to say, come over and talk to me," Harbaugh responded, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. Humphrey then followed Jones to the locker room.
"For a second, I thought it was a baseball game after seeing guys get ejected, but that's all a part of being where we are in training camp," Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said after practice, per the team's website. "I was a little disappointed today with our situational awareness."
Possessing that situational awareness can win a football team games come the regular season, and those small details are what separates a good defense from a great one. The Ravens prided themselves on having one of the best defensive units in the NFL over the past decade, but much has changed in the last few months.
Terrell Suggs, Za'Darius Smith, Eric Weddle and C.J. Mosley -- all pillars of this Baltimore defense, left in free agency. While the Ravens were able to sign prized safety Earl Thomas, their losses seemed to signal the end of an era in Baltimore. The coaching staff doesn't see it that way however, and they are going to do whatever necessary to prepare their guys for a successful campaign in 2019. Even if it means sending players to "time out" to think about the infractions they committed.
"That's Harbs, man," linebacker Pernell McPhee said. "If he doesn't get on us, we're going to lose the game. I love it. Everywhere you go, coaches are going to be like that. You need a coach like that to keep us humble and keep us in our place."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pederson impressed with Miles Sanders
Sanders, the Eagles' second-round pick, hasn't missed a beat since missing most of minicamp...
-
Ezekiel Elliott holdout, explained
The fact their All-Pro running back is pushing the issue should be no surprise to the Cowb...
-
Pederson on having one open practice
The Eagles made the controversial decision to have just one open training camp practice this...
-
Cowboys' Martin headed for MRI on back
Martin has been anchoring the Cowboys' offensive line since entering the NFL back in 2014
-
Bailey slams Redskins over Hall of Fame
Champ Bailey also told Jason La Canfora that being traded to Denver was the best thing to ever...
-
Brown continues to miss time at camp
Gruden and the Raiders are hoping to have their star receiver back on the field sooner rather...