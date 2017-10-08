Multiple teams reportedly believe Adrian Peterson is on the trade block for Saints

The Adrien Peterson-Saints marriage has gotten off to a rocky start. Back in April it seemed like a glorious fit, with Peterson prepared to pair up with another future Hall of Famer in Drew Brees to give the New Orleans Saints offense some real balance.

Four weeks in, Peterson has gained more headlines for glaring at Sean Payton on the sideline than he has for anything he's done on the field. AP has carried the ball just 27 times for 81 yards, a paltry total for a guy who once led the league in rushing the year after tearing his ACL in December and later led the league in rushing at the age of 30.

So it makes sense that Peterson could be available when the October trade deadline rolls around. And according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, multiple teams believe that is exactly the case.

"With Sean Payton preferring a two-back system in New Orleans, there are teams around the league that believe Adrian Peterson could be available before the Halloween trade deadline," Schefter reported.

It's tough to really pinpoint teams who would be interested in trading for Peterson. When you look at the worst rushing teams in the league, there aren't many below the Saints (94 yards a game, 22nd in the NFL). The Arizona Cardinals lost David Johnson and are dead last in rushing yards per game, but that could be a function of the offensive line more than anything; Arizona actually passed on Peterson in the 2007 NFL Draft and might be an interesting fit to take pressure off Carson Palmer .

The New York Giants could make sense because their backfield is a mess -- New York is leaning on Wayne Gallman and Orleans Darkwa this week as Paul Perkins has struggled. Again, though, this could simply be a byproduct of the offensive line not being great. Adding Peterson in a trade wouldn't necessarily fix that.

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers both have been bad in the running game but both have established feature backs in Jay Ajayi and Melvin Gordon , respectively. The Green Bay Packers are banged up and have a pair of rookies they'll lean on in Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams .

There just aren't a lot of fits out there for AP. He wanted to land somewhere and remain as a feature back, and there are not a ton of teams that simply want to hand Peterson the ball 25 times a game.

Which means that it might be more likely to see Peterson released by the Saints than actually traded.