Mural depicts Dak Prescott as main character in 'Get Out'; QB says he expected anthem backlash
The Cowboys' QB has always maintained that he will stand for national anthem
As training camp opened late last month, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that he expects his players to stand for the national anthem. The face of the franchise, third-year quarterback Dak Prescott, had no issue with the decree and no plans to protest. "I never protest," Prescott said on July 27. "I never protest during the anthem, and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so."
Prescott drew criticism for his remarks. Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead tweeted this:
And a Dallas artist depicted Prescott as the main character in "Get Out."
Prescott says he expected the backlash and wasn't surprised by it.
"I made my statements. I stand by what I said," he said Sunday, according to ESPN.com. "Some people may have misunderstood or whatever, but I know what I said, and I feel strongly about what I said. It is what it is."
As for the mural, Prescott said, "Everybody has their own opinion."
But the quarterback wasn't alone in his decision to stand for the anthem.
"Us as a team, we chose to stand together for the national anthem," running back Ezekiel Elliott said recently. "It was our decision. I think it just shows our culture. It shows that we have unity. We're going to stand as one. That's not knocking anyone else who may choose to kneel during the national anthem. But we're the Dallas Football Cowboys, America's Team. We stand for the national anthem."
And linebacker Sean Lee added: "I think I'm going to do what I've always done and stand. Obviously, I believe that there's social injustice that needs to change in this country that's very serious. But I also believe that I'm going to stand for the anthem, because I feel like I'm blessed to be an American, and I'm blessed to have two grandfathers who served."
Last September, following league-wide player protests in response to President Donald Trump's comments, Jones took a knee and linked arms with his players prior to the national anthem in the Cowboys-Cardinals game, but he has since made it clear that he wants his players standing for the anthem.
And his son, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, hinted recently that any Cowboys player protesting during the national anthem would be released from the team.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marquette King exchanges words with host
King and Darren McKee had words until they were separated by Broncos PR staff
-
Best Las Vegas NFL futures bets for 2018
Will Brinson breaks down Vegas best bets from a futures perspective, talks Kelvin Benjamin...
-
Report: Giants, Beckham talks stall
No one thinks Watkins is a better player than Beckham so why should the Giants WR take less...
-
Olsen, Newton respond to Benjamin
Benjamin, now in Buffalo, wishes he was never drafted by Carolina
-
Preseason All-AFC East Team: Pats abound
New England has more players on this team than Jets, Dolphins and Bills combined
-
Terrell Owens tries out for CFL team
Owens might be 44 years old but he can still run a 4.4 40-yard dash