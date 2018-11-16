Mychal Kendricks eligible to return to Seahawks, can attend practices and meetings

At the end of 2018 training camp, Mychal Kendricks played for the Cleveland Browns.

At the beginning of the season, his NFL career was in jeopardy as he faced a future prison sentence for insider trading.

As of just over a month ago, he wasn't even allowed to attend his brother's Vikings game while serving an indefinite suspension.

And yet here, in Week 11, Kendricks has found himself back in the league -- literally. As The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta reported, the veteran linebacker was eligible to return to Seattle Seahawks facilities Friday. And according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kendricks is permitted to "participate in meetings, workouts and practices" effective immediately.

It's a far cry from October, when it appeared the former Philadelphia Eagles starter may have played his last down in the NFL. The NFL has since reduced Kendricks' suspension to eight games, making him eligible to resume playing on Dec. 10, when Seattle takes on the Vikings. But the whirlwind course of discipline has been unlike many others in recent history, with Kendricks all but assured of jail time upon pleading guilty to August's federal charges of felony trading.

David Weinstein, a criminal defense attorney and former state prosecutor, told CBSSports.com in August that Kendricks could ultimately still serve something like 8-12 months in prison. In the meantime, the linebacker has found a willing home in Seattle. Originally a second-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2012, he's appeared in three games -- starting two -- for the Seahawks in 2018, recording 15 tackles and two sacks after being released by the Browns.