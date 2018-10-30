Mychal Kendricks' insider-trading suspension will be 8 games, Seahawks LB eligible to return for Week 14

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be eligible to return from suspension in Week 14.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kendricks' indefinite suspension has now been given an official timeline, which is eight games. He has already served the first three games of the suspension.

Kendricks, who initially was suspended Oct. 2, can return to practice Nov. 12 and play Dec. 10 when the Seahawks play the Vikings in Week 14. Kendricks signed with the Seahawks in early September after he was cut by the Browns in August after Kendricks and co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud, per U.S. Attorney William McSwain. Kendricks pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 6. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced in December.

Kendricks is alleged to have illegally made just under $1.2 million from July 2014 to March 2015 by using information given to him by Sonoiki, who was a banker at Goldman Sachs. In exchange, Kendricks gave Sonoiki $10,000 and tickets to Eagles games.

Though Kendricks faces up to 25 years, David Weinstein, a South Florida criminal defense attorney and former state prosecutor, told CBSSports.com in August that Kendricks could still serve something like 8-12 months in prison:

Using a calculation involving federal sentencing guidelines, he estimates that Kendricks will receive an advisory sentence of something like two to five years in jail time but that "the judge should go down from that sentence" for a number of reasons -- either thanks to a split sentence, a mutual sentence agreement, house arrest, community service requirements or a combination of them.

Even after the charges and guilty plea were announced, the Seahawks still elected to sign Kendricks. "We had done a lot of homework on it," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters at the time. "It happened four and a half years ago, so it's a story that's been worked on for a long time. There's a lot of good information. We've come to learn who he is and what he's all about and how remorseful he was and how he admitted to his mistake a long time ago."

For his part, Kendricks admitted that what he did was wrong and stated that he regrets the decision to participate in insider trading. "I would like to apologize. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it," he wrote in a statement at the time. "I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence. To this point, I had worked my tail off since I was 5 years old to become a football player. I was drawn in by the allure of being more than just a football player. While I didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions."