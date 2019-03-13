Mychal Kendricks reportedly re-signs with Seahawks as he awaits sentencing for insider trading case

Mychal Kendricks entered free agency as one of the better options at linebacker, but due to his uncertain legal future, he also entered free agency as the biggest question mark regardless of position. On Wednesday, some clarity arrived as he awaits his sentencing date after pleading guilty to insider trading in September.

If Kendricks is eligible to play football next season, he'll do so in Seattle. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Kendricks signed a one-year, $4 million deal to return to the Seahawks.

Of course, the Seahawks won't know if they'll have Kendricks for the upcoming season until next month. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Kendricks' sentencing hearing will take place on April 4. The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta reported in January that "there have been rumblings in NFL circles that Kendricks will not have to serve jail time." Condotta added on Wednesday that Kendricks' contract likely won't include much -- if any -- guaranteed money given his uncertain future.

The Seahawks originally signed Kendricks in September, not long after he pleaded guilty to insider trading, which led to his release from the Browns. With the Seahawks, Kendricks, who served an eight-game NFL suspension, appeared in four games, during which he registered 15 solo tackles and two sacks. In his seven-year career, most of which he spent with the Eagles, Kendricks has averaged roughly 50 solo tackles and two sacks per season.

Signing Kendricks could mean the Seahawks plan to move on from K.J. Wright, a free agent linebacker who has been with the team since 2011. If Wright moves on, the Seahawks will have parted ways with nearly every piece of their Super Bowl defense -- besides linebacker Bobby Wagner. Earlier on Wednesday, Earl Thomas signed with the Ravens.

Despite saying goodbye to Thomas, Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, and Kam Chancellor in the past year, the Seahawks should remain a playoff contender in 2019.