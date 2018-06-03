Mychal Kendricks vehemently denies report that he's signing with the Browns

It was something of a surprise when the Eagles released Mychal Kendricks late last month, but the linebacker was expected to have plenty of suitors.

The 2012 second-round pick has already visited with the Vikings, Raiders and Browns, and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday that Kendricks will sign a one-year deal to play in Cleveland next season. This, apparently, was news to Kendricks, who seemed quite displeased by the report and told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tommason "it's not accurate."

Mychal Kendricks on report he is signing with the Browns: 1/2: “No, it’s not accurate. I don’t know who the (bleep) said that. That (bleep) is (bleep). Whoever said that (bleep) is (bleep). That’s all I have to say, man. I’m not really talking to anybody else about it... — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 3, 2018

LB Mychal Kendricks on report he's signing with the Browns, 2/2. " It’s (bleep). I don’t like people like that. I don’t respect people like that. And that’s all I have to say.’’ — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 3, 2018

Should Kendricks end up in Cleveland, he would go from a Super Bowl-winning franchise to an outfit that has one win in its last 32 games and went winless in 2017.

Interestingly, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot confirmed Rapoport's initial tweet, writing that Kendricks is "close to agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with the Browns and is expected to sign it [Monday]."

We'll all find out together if there's a deal in place. If there is, and Kendricks signs it, he'll join an athletic group of linebackers that includes Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, and a defense that will feature three first-round picks from the last two drafts: Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and Denzel Ward.

If Kendricks doesn't end up in Cleveland, the Vikings and Raiders remain favorites. And CBSSports.com's John Breech unearthed seven other teams that would benefit from adding Kendricks to their roster.

Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play