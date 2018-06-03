Mychal Kendricks vehemently denies report that he's signing with the Browns
The former Eagles linebacker has visited three teams since he was released
It was something of a surprise when the Eagles released Mychal Kendricks late last month, but the linebacker was expected to have plenty of suitors.
The 2012 second-round pick has already visited with the Vikings, Raiders and Browns, and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday that Kendricks will sign a one-year deal to play in Cleveland next season. This, apparently, was news to Kendricks, who seemed quite displeased by the report and told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tommason "it's not accurate."
Should Kendricks end up in Cleveland, he would go from a Super Bowl-winning franchise to an outfit that has one win in its last 32 games and went winless in 2017.
Interestingly, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot confirmed Rapoport's initial tweet, writing that Kendricks is "close to agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with the Browns and is expected to sign it [Monday]."
We'll all find out together if there's a deal in place. If there is, and Kendricks signs it, he'll join an athletic group of linebackers that includes Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, and a defense that will feature three first-round picks from the last two drafts: Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and Denzel Ward.
If Kendricks doesn't end up in Cleveland, the Vikings and Raiders remain favorites. And CBSSports.com's John Breech unearthed seven other teams that would benefit from adding Kendricks to their roster.
Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronkowski reveals his offseason plans
The Pats' tight end skipped the team's voluntary workouts
-
Franco Harris on Le'Veon Bell situation
The Hall of Fame running back weighs in on the Steelers-Bell situation
-
Shea McClellin defends the Patriot Way
Shea McClellin calls his time in New England 'the best two years of my football career'
-
Donald Penn made an angry call to Gruden
The veteran wasn't jazzed by the Raiders drafting an offensive tackle
-
Matthews breaks nose in softball game
Matthews avoided a serious injury after getting hit by a line drive during a charity softball...
-
NFL clarifies new helmet rule with video
On Saturday, the NFL released a video showing what hits will fall under the new targeting...