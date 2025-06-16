As training camp inches closer, Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons still has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract. While the club owns his rights through the 2025 season thanks to the fifth-year option, Parsons is worth more than the $24,007,000 he's scheduled to make.

How much will Parsons make with this new contract? He's earned the right to surpass Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, who is the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at $40 million per year. What does Garrett think Parsons deserves? "Every penny he's owed."

"I think he deserves whatever he's earned," Garrett told Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. "I mean, the guy is special. Once I got the chance to train with him, I've seen his work ethic, I've seen how he attacks the weights, running. He's 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day, and someone who produces on the field and has that dedication to the game. He should get every penny he's owed."

Parsons, who turned 26 last month, made the Pro Bowl every year since entering the league in 2021, and is the only player in NFL history to have recorded at least 12 sacks in a player's first four seasons. Parsons surprised many when he made the decision to attend mandatory minicamp, which is something other pass rushers looking for new contracts, such as Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt, are not doing. The Cowboys have been working on this contract for quite some time now, but the clock is ticking.

Parsons called getting a deal done before training camp "extremely important," giving the two sides about a month before Parsons has to make another decision regarding what his participation will look like at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Calif.