Myles Garrett growing closer to return

Myles Garrett has missed the first two games of the NFL season but he is getting closer to making his return.

“I’m not going to do that yet," head coach Hue Jackson said when asked if is ready to rule out the Cleveland Browns defensive end this week.

"Obviously, we are getting closer, but how close we are I don’t know that for sure. I think we are getting closer to him having the opportunity to be back out there.”

Jackson is hopeful of getting the rookie back in practice this week. However, he will not have a better idea of where Garrett stands until practice Wednesday.

The No. 1 overall pick has yet to make his NFL regular season debut. Cleveland travels to Indianapolis this week to play the Colts.