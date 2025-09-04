The Cleveland Browns had a notable absence during Thursday's practice in preparation for Sunday's regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Star pass rusher and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett did not practice while dealing with a hip injury, the team announced.

Cleveland's injury report did not include Garrett on Wednesday, so it appears that the injury occurred sometime between the start of Wednesday's practice and the start of Thursday's practice.

Garrett's status will certainly be something to monitor heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals. If Garrett can't go against Cincinnati, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a fifth-year veteran with 15 career regular season sacks to his credit, is in line to start for Cleveland at left defensive end.

Because of Garrett's ability to play multiple positions on the Browns' defensive line, his absence would likely force Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to make significant changes in terms of his game plan for Sunday. Garrett, after all, has nine career sacks against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Still just 29 years old, Garrett has only missed two games since the start of the 2021 season. Last season, Garrett played in each of the Browns' 17 regular season games. He was named an All-Pro for the fourth time last year after recording 14 sacks and leading the NFL with 22 tackles for loss.

Cleveland is a decided underdog for Sunday's game against the Bengals, who have won three straight games over Cleveland dating back to the 2023 season.