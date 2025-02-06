The sports world was lit ablaze on Saturday night, when it was reported that the Dallas Mavericks had facilitated a massive trade -- sending superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team swap that included Anthony Davis going to Dallas. The trade was so shocking that many believed it was fake, but no, the Mavs came to the decision to part ways with one of the best players in the NBA.

Davis is certainly no slouch on the hardwood, as the former No. 1 overall pick is a 10-time NBA All-Star and 2020 NBA champion. Still, the 31-year-old frontcourt factor is not exactly the versatile facilitator and scorer Doncic is. Journalists and fans alike wondered what in the world the Mavericks were doing.

Have we ever seen a trade like this in professional sports? What would be an NFL equivalent to Doncic for Davis? That's what CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden has been asking different NFL players on Super Bowl Radio Row in New Orleans.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who is hoping for a change of scenery himself, actually had a pretty decent comp: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Doncic could definitely be compared to a young star quarterback. Allen is expected to win NFL MVP this year after a career campaign in which he carried the Bills to the AFC Championship game. His leading receiver ranked 40th in the NFL, while his leading rusher ranked 16th. Still, Allen found a way to lead Buffalo to a 13-4 record, and had the Bills on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. Jones and Davis is a decent comparison as well. The six-time Pro Bowl interior pass rusher is viewed as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but he's not exactly in his prime at 30-years-old.

Maybe another comparison could be Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. Two elite players, although one is younger and easier to build around.